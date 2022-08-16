Cheers to The Ultra-Lounge: Illuminarium Las Vegas

PARTY: VAMPA With YDG, 10 p.m., We All Scream, seetickets.us. MUSIC: PSYCHO SWIM It could be said that one hasn’t fully experienced a Las Vegas dayclub until witnessing waist-deep circle pits in their waters, metalheads whipping soaking long hair as they move. Since 2016, heavy music fest Psycho Las Vegas has delivered the strangely paired mayhem—of lush casino-resort venues and concertgoers who normally wouldn’t be caught dead in them—for its kickoff event. It began at the Hard Rock Hotel’s Paradise Pool (home to then-legendary party Rehab), continued at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay and now moves to Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World, home to Psycho’s sixth Vegas edition. Cleveland speed-metal band Midnight, New Orleans sludge fave Eyehategod and Boston-area stoner/psych outfit Elder top Psycho Swim’s 2022 poster, which also features Bridge City Sinners, Starcrawler, Uniform, Deathchant, Early Moods, Rifflord and DJ Painkiller. But no matter how much ruckus those acts make, and how much impression they leave, the setting will likely go down as Psycho Swim’s strange star once again. Noon, $119, Ayu Dayclub, seetickets.us. –Spencer Patterson.
