ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022

Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Castor
Money

4 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Will Save You Money

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, tax and health care package into law on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
Fox News

White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
POTUS
CNET

How Cost Plus Drugs Can Lower Prices on Your Prescriptions

Drug prices have risen even faster than the general rate of inflation over the past decade, increasing 35% since 2014, compared with 19% for all goods and services, according to Healthcare Finance. Some 18 million Americans can't afford their prescriptions, according to a 2021 Gallup survey, and 10% of adults...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Medicare Part D#Inflation And Economy#Insulin#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Insurance#General Health
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed legislation extending generous subsidies for those who buy plans through federal and state marketplaces. The sweeping climate, tax and health care bill sets aside $70 billion over the next three years to keep out-of-pocket premium costs low for roughly 13 million people, just before the reduced prices were set to expire in a year beset by record-high inflation. As the calendar pushed closer to the Nov. 1 open enrollment date, Sara Cariano was growing nervous about her work helping people across Virginia sign up for subsidized, private health insurance on the HealthCare.gov website. “I expected very difficult conversation with folks to explain why their premiums were spiking,” said Cariano, a policy specialist at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Uncle Sam's new plan to lower drug prices

Healthcare is a major focus of the Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion spending bill enacted recently by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats. And a provision aimed at giving the federal government more bargaining power over prescription drug prices is drawing fierce debate over whether it will really work.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Newly launched U.S. drugs head toward record-high prices in 2022

Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 15 story refiles to fix spelling of name in paragraph 17) Drugmakers are launching new medicines at record-high prices this year, a Reuters analysis has found, highlighting their pricing power even as Congress moves to cut the $500 billion-plus annual bill for prescription drugs in the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy