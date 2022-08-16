Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022
Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?
Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris...
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
CNBC
1 in 5 insulin users on Medicare has ‘catastrophic’ drug spending, Yale finds. The Inflation Reduction Act may help
The Senate's Inflation Reduction Act comes with a big change to insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The bill, which also needs to be passed by the House, seeks to limit insulin costs to $35 per month for those on Medicare. But efforts to extend that change to patients covered by...
Health care costs are so high that 98 million Americans say they’ve had to cut spending on food and gas
Surging living expenses are taking a toll on health care costs.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
How To Claim Stimulus Checks Before Deadline: Here Are The States Giving Out Up To $1,500 To Combat Inflation
In an effort to lessen the impact that decades-high inflation is having on household budgets, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that low-income families in the state will get checks worth $450 per child.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
4 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Will Save You Money
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, tax and health care package into law on Tuesday...
White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
Biden Signs Inflation Reduction Act: Here Are the Biggest Non-Green Issues That Will Impact Your Wallet
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 16, legislation which has largely been touted as a climate and energy bill. But there are some other major components of the act...
CNET
How Cost Plus Drugs Can Lower Prices on Your Prescriptions
Drug prices have risen even faster than the general rate of inflation over the past decade, increasing 35% since 2014, compared with 19% for all goods and services, according to Healthcare Finance. Some 18 million Americans can't afford their prescriptions, according to a 2021 Gallup survey, and 10% of adults...
CNBC
Passage of Inflation Reduction Act gives Medicare historic new powers over drug prices
Medicare is gaining the power to negotiate prices for certain drugs and punish pharmaceutical companies that don't play by the rules. The legislation represents a historic expansion of Medicare's power that was fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical industry. But the negotiation powers are limited in scope, and some lawmakers argue...
President Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act into law
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In just a few hours, President Biden will be signing the Inflation Reduction Act, making it officially a law. The act is aimed at lowering costs for families and focuses on three main issues -- healthcare, climate change, and taxes. The $430 billion bill passed the House...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
How the Inflation Reduction Act Impacts Your Medicare Drug Prices
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law on Aug. 16, approving a sweeping legislative package aimed at combating climate change, raising taxes on large corporations and lowering health care costs. It’s big news for Medicare, which covers over 62 million Americans — mostly seniors 65 and...
Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed legislation extending generous subsidies for those who buy plans through federal and state marketplaces. The sweeping climate, tax and health care bill sets aside $70 billion over the next three years to keep out-of-pocket premium costs low for roughly 13 million people, just before the reduced prices were set to expire in a year beset by record-high inflation. As the calendar pushed closer to the Nov. 1 open enrollment date, Sara Cariano was growing nervous about her work helping people across Virginia sign up for subsidized, private health insurance on the HealthCare.gov website. “I expected very difficult conversation with folks to explain why their premiums were spiking,” said Cariano, a policy specialist at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Washington Examiner
Uncle Sam's new plan to lower drug prices
Healthcare is a major focus of the Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion spending bill enacted recently by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats. And a provision aimed at giving the federal government more bargaining power over prescription drug prices is drawing fierce debate over whether it will really work.
Newly launched U.S. drugs head toward record-high prices in 2022
Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 15 story refiles to fix spelling of name in paragraph 17) Drugmakers are launching new medicines at record-high prices this year, a Reuters analysis has found, highlighting their pricing power even as Congress moves to cut the $500 billion-plus annual bill for prescription drugs in the United States.
Calling Florida ‘upside down,’ judge calls out Desantis’ so-called ‘free state’ | Editorial
You know a law is really bad when a federal judge cites a science-fiction series on Netflix to describe it.
