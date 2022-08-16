ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Planned Parenthood Votes kicks off $50M ‘Take Control’ 2022 electoral program

Local Planned Parenthood advocacy groups will run 'robust' campaigns in Florida, Colorado, California, Maine and Ohio. Planned Parenthood Votes is launching a $50 million 2022 electoral program, “Take Control,” to help elect champions for sexual and reproductive health care and rights. Planned Parenthood Votes also launched a 2022...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis announces charges against 20 voter fraud suspects

‘This is the day we begin taking fraud seriously.’. In the first major development out of Florida’s new elections investigation unit, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges and arrests against 20 individuals over voter fraud allegations. The announcement comes just days ahead of Florida’s Primary Election on Tuesday. The General...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘A fresh and needed voice of reason’: Florida Leadership Council endorses Ashley Gantt in HD 109

'Ashely Gantt is tested, prepared and will always put Floridians first.'. The Florida Leadership Council (FLC) is throwing its collective weight behind Democratic community leader, lawyer and entrepreneur Ashley Gantt’s bid to represent north-central Miami-Dade County in House District 109. The group’s members include Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis, Surgeon General for medical cannabis ‘disaster’

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out with sharp criticisms of the state’s medical cannabis program changes under Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ second Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “He is really hurting patients every single day,” Fried, a medical cannabis patient and former marijuana lobbyist, told Florida Politics during...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Anna Eskamani committee targets high schoolers in latest voter registration drive

‘We are committed to help them convert their anger into action.’. Rep. Anna V. Eskamani’s political committee is launching a high school outreach program to register young voters. The program, called Campus Collective, is a peer-to-peer, student-led voter registration program trying to register young Florida voters ahead of the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Progressive club rescinds Nikki Fried endorsement, backs Charlie Crist

The Sanibel Democratic group cited media reports on the Agriculture Commissioner's regulatory record. A progressive group based in Southwest Florida is rescinding its support for Democrat Nikki Fried days ahead of the Primary Election. Instead, the group now encourages voters to back Charlie Crist for the Democratic nomination for Governor.
SANIBEL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot

With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried hopes ‘blue wave’ can save Dems in Ag Commissioner race

'Look, no candidate is perfect,' Fried said of flawed Democratic field. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, currently a candidate for Governor, is hoping a “blue wave” elevates the eventual Democratic Ag Commissioner nominee to what would be an upset victory in November. The Democratic field includes three candidates, two...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Police chiefs endorse Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

FPCA joins a long list of statewide organizations backing the Trilby Republican. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Senate President Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner. On Wednesday, the organization’s top brass extolled Simpson for his support of law enforcement as a state lawmaker. “On behalf of the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.17.22: End times

A wild 2022 Primary campaign is coming to a close: Bold breaks down a few of Northeast Florida’s most compelling races. With a raft of open seats (and other political moves) this year, competition is not just at the top of the ballot, but down it as well (way down, in some cases).
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

