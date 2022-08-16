Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Lobbying compensation: Ballard Partners narrowly earns No. 1 in Q2
The Southern Group was a hair behind at No. 2. Ballard Partners and The Southern Group were once again in a dead heat in Q2, with Ballard holding on to the No. 1 spot by a hair. Between April 1 and June 30, the firm collected $3.65 million lobbying the...
floridapolitics.com
Elections panel issues $21K fine to committee connected to Associated Industries of Florida
Floridians for Economic Advancement sent $85K to another political committee in January 2021, but didn't report it for nine months. The Florida Election Commission has issued a $21,250 fine to a political committee that has received more than $1.7 million from entities connected to Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) in the last four years.
floridapolitics.com
Planned Parenthood Votes kicks off $50M ‘Take Control’ 2022 electoral program
Local Planned Parenthood advocacy groups will run 'robust' campaigns in Florida, Colorado, California, Maine and Ohio. Planned Parenthood Votes is launching a $50 million 2022 electoral program, “Take Control,” to help elect champions for sexual and reproductive health care and rights. Planned Parenthood Votes also launched a 2022...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis announces charges against 20 voter fraud suspects
‘This is the day we begin taking fraud seriously.’. In the first major development out of Florida’s new elections investigation unit, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges and arrests against 20 individuals over voter fraud allegations. The announcement comes just days ahead of Florida’s Primary Election on Tuesday. The General...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Shirreffs, Jason Mathis: In Florida’s climate crisis are you a sustainability leader?
On sustainability, it’s clear; Florida voters are ready for a change. A recent poll by Fabrizio and Associates shows that climate change has climbed to a #4 issue amongst Florida voters. Tens of thousands of properties are at risk in Florida from climate change and sea level rise. Others...
floridapolitics.com
‘A fresh and needed voice of reason’: Florida Leadership Council endorses Ashley Gantt in HD 109
'Ashely Gantt is tested, prepared and will always put Floridians first.'. The Florida Leadership Council (FLC) is throwing its collective weight behind Democratic community leader, lawyer and entrepreneur Ashley Gantt’s bid to represent north-central Miami-Dade County in House District 109. The group’s members include Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich,...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis, Surgeon General for medical cannabis ‘disaster’
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out with sharp criticisms of the state’s medical cannabis program changes under Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ second Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “He is really hurting patients every single day,” Fried, a medical cannabis patient and former marijuana lobbyist, told Florida Politics during...
floridapolitics.com
Anna Eskamani committee targets high schoolers in latest voter registration drive
‘We are committed to help them convert their anger into action.’. Rep. Anna V. Eskamani’s political committee is launching a high school outreach program to register young voters. The program, called Campus Collective, is a peer-to-peer, student-led voter registration program trying to register young Florida voters ahead of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Progressive club rescinds Nikki Fried endorsement, backs Charlie Crist
The Sanibel Democratic group cited media reports on the Agriculture Commissioner's regulatory record. A progressive group based in Southwest Florida is rescinding its support for Democrat Nikki Fried days ahead of the Primary Election. Instead, the group now encourages voters to back Charlie Crist for the Democratic nomination for Governor.
floridapolitics.com
The first day of fall semester is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
Florida colleges and universities have plenty of help in the state Capitol. K-12 schools are already in session, and it won’t be long until the state’s colleges and universities are, too. Florida’s higher education system is among the best in the country, with multiple schools placing within the...
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot
With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.18.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Charlie Crist is rolling out a policy agenda addressing the needs of Black communities in Florida. “Black Voters for Crist” includes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried hopes ‘blue wave’ can save Dems in Ag Commissioner race
'Look, no candidate is perfect,' Fried said of flawed Democratic field. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, currently a candidate for Governor, is hoping a “blue wave” elevates the eventual Democratic Ag Commissioner nominee to what would be an upset victory in November. The Democratic field includes three candidates, two...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist’s closing ads highlight General Election strength, abortion rights bona fides
The ads say Crist can beat 'divider' Ron DeSantis, will stick up for abortion rights. Charlie Crist’s closing pitch to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee highlights how the state’s newspapers have chosen to endorse him and argues he is the best person to protect a woman’s right to choose.
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren files suit to overturn Gov. DeSantis’ suspension, reinstate him as State Attorney
Warren argues Gov. DeSantis violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended him as Hillsborough County State Attorney. Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is filing a lawsuit in federal court to be reinstated. “In our country there are protections for...
floridapolitics.com
Police chiefs endorse Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner
FPCA joins a long list of statewide organizations backing the Trilby Republican. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Senate President Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner. On Wednesday, the organization’s top brass extolled Simpson for his support of law enforcement as a state lawmaker. “On behalf of the...
floridapolitics.com
Joe Henderson: Freedom of speech is Andrew Warren’s argument to keep his job
Can Warren be suspended for something he talked about but never did?. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren over something he said — not something he did. The move was as divisive as it was decisive, but that’s the field where DeSantis excels. He tolerates...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. A new internal poll from Charlie Crist’s campaign shows he’s positioned to win the Democratic Primary for Governor by a double-digit margin.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist meets faith leaders, targets ‘autocrat’ Ron DeSantis in final week of Primary
‘Ron doesn’t care about you. He cares more about the White House than your house.’. With a week to go in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist says he is focusing his campaign efforts on decency, kindness, compassion … and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist met with...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 8.17.22: End times
A wild 2022 Primary campaign is coming to a close: Bold breaks down a few of Northeast Florida’s most compelling races. With a raft of open seats (and other political moves) this year, competition is not just at the top of the ballot, but down it as well (way down, in some cases).
Comments / 0