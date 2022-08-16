ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport

By Kaylin McGlothen
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant.

In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022.

The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and travelers can expect a variety of cuisines made with a bit of a twist.

The new spot could open as soon as next month.

Texoma’s Homepage will provide details of the restaurants opening when we learn more.

Will Texoma get much needed rain this week?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rian is finally in the forecast for most of Texoma over the next week starting with chances as soon as Wednesday night. There are decent changes for rain Wednesday night especially in the overnight and early morning hours along with cooling temperatures, highs will be in the upper 80’s. The cold […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
