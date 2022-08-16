Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday
Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef. It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting. According to multiple reporters, on the...
2 Players Ejected After Brawl During Patriots-Panthers Practice
There was another fight at a Panthers-Patriots joint practice on Wednesday morning. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled during an 11-on-11 drill but didn't like the hit. He ended up throwing the ball at a New England Patriots player before fighting broke out. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard...
3 observations from joint practices, where the Patriots and Panthers fought again
Deatrich Wise and a pair of Panthers players were ejected after fights broke out again in Foxborough. A hard hit on a kickoff and a late hit on a handoff led to fighting for the second day in a row at the Patriots’ joint practice in Foxborough. Three players,...
Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice
This morning, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots will hold the first of two joint practices in Foxborough ahead of Friday night's preseason game. Minutes before taking the practice field, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took questions from the media and was asked about his thoughts on this roster the Panthers have heading into the 2022 season.
Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
Patriots put James White on reserve/retired, sign Jalen Wydermyer
Running back James White announced his retirement a week ago and the Patriots formally removed him from the active roster on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that White has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The move allows the team to hold onto White’s contract rights in the event he wants to come back, but there’s been no sign that’s a possibility.
James White reveals his mindset before scoring the game-winning TD in Super Bowl LI
James White will always be remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. At his retirement ceremony, the Patriots great revealed what he was thinking before the play.
Patriots and Panthers REFUSE to stop fighting
Football has taken a backseat this week at Patriots camp, where the Carolina Panthers are in town for joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game. For the second consecutive day, fights between the Pats and the Panthers have been the major storyline on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.
