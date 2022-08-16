ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday

Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

2 Players Ejected After Brawl During Patriots-Panthers Practice

There was another fight at a Panthers-Patriots joint practice on Wednesday morning. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled during an 11-on-11 drill but didn't like the hit. He ended up throwing the ball at a New England Patriots player before fighting broke out. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice

This morning, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots will hold the first of two joint practices in Foxborough ahead of Friday night's preseason game. Minutes before taking the practice field, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took questions from the media and was asked about his thoughts on this roster the Panthers have heading into the 2022 season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice

FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
NFL
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, August 19

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne. FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide. FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York. 8 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. BANANA BALL BASEBALL.
MLS
NBC Sports

Patriots put James White on reserve/retired, sign Jalen Wydermyer

Running back James White announced his retirement a week ago and the Patriots formally removed him from the active roster on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that White has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The move allows the team to hold onto White’s contract rights in the event he wants to come back, but there’s been no sign that’s a possibility.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Patriots and Panthers REFUSE to stop fighting

Football has taken a backseat this week at Patriots camp, where the Carolina Panthers are in town for joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game. For the second consecutive day, fights between the Pats and the Panthers have been the major storyline on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC

