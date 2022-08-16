ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD student recognized for helping wheelchair-bound resident in Balch Springs fire

A Horn High School freshman was commended for his bravery for assisting families whose homes burnt down in a recent fire in Balch Springs. Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

Juvenile arrested for threats made against DeSoto ISD school

DESOTO, Texas - Police have arrested a juvenile who they said made threats against a DeSoto ISD school Tuesday morning, which caused disruptions at several other schools. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was charged with issuing a false alarm or report for reportedly made threats of violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police

DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police find tiger cub while serving warrant

DALLAS - Dallas police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas Police says its officers were assisting the US Marshal's with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home on Meadow Gate Lane. The animal is currently being held...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury

A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street

On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation

Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in Dallas Creek

An unidentified man was found dead in a Far North Dallas creek on Sunday evening. When Dallas Police officers arrived at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road, they found the victim submerged in the creek with multiple fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Skillman Street

On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy

DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
DALLAS, TX
