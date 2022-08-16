Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
WIBW
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
adastraradio.com
USDA Reminds Kansas Livestock Producers of Available Drought Assistance
Manhattan, Kan. (USDA)- USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds drought-impacted producers in Kansas that they may be eligible for assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). ELAP provides financial assistance for water transportation and for above normal costs of transporting feed to...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
WOWT
Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment
The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Omaha area child dies from brain-eating amoeba. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Resources and Assistance for Kansas Veterans Impacted by PACT Act Released
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on August 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
fortscott.biz
KS State Transportation Plan: Voice Your Comments
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on the draft Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The draft STIP document is available for review online at https://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp Select the draft FFY 2023-2026 STIP- link at the top of the page.
kfdi.com
Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas
Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Abortion Supporters Race to Keep Up With Surging Demand, Donations
The term is invoked when a state criminalizes abortion, triggered either by the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, or through new restrictions passed by a conservative legislature now that the issue is governed state by state. The result is an ever-shifting checkerboard of abortion...
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Kansas, according to Biden Administration
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration is highlighting the possible benefits that will come to Kansas as a result. According to a recent report released by the Biden Administration, the Inflation Reduction Act will tackle important issues such as the climate crisis and strengthen American energy security. […]
‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people
TOPEKA — A defense attorney asked the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reject the basis for subjecting a woman to a lifetime of probation because she can’t afford to pay restitution for her crimes. The attorney’s argument, if successful, could have a far-reaching effect on a two-tiered system of justice in Kansas, in […] The post ‘Blood from stone’: Kansas Court of Appeals examines endless probation for poor people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
adastraradio.com
Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Kansas’ independent governor candidate conveys frustration with ballot petition review process
Sen. Dennis Pyle frustrated by pace of secretary of state's review of petition signatures in bid to be on November ballot as independent governor candidate. The post Kansas’ independent governor candidate conveys frustration with ballot petition review process appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmland Value Increases More Than Any Other State
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – The price of Kansas farmland increased by more than 35% over the past two years. That’s more than any other state in the nation. The rise in Kansas cropland values marks a sharp shift. Land here had actually decreased in value several years prior to 2020. But as prices for grains like wheat and corn increased, farmland became a more profitable asset, for both farmers and outside investors.
classiccountry1070.com
Settlement will allow Kansas Gas Service to recover costs from 2021 winter cold snap
The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement that will allow Kansas Gas Service to recover costs resulting from a cold snap in February, 2021, when temperatures dropped to around -17. The settlement and a financing order will give KGS authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million...
