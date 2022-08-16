Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
Art After Hours in Glen Arbor
Nine Glen Arbor galleries & artists studios will keep the night light burning this summer as part of Art After Hours. It offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided walking tour of galleries located in Glen Arbor's art district, a five-block area from Lake Street to M-22 to M-109 West. Participating galleries are: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery, & Synchronicity Gallery.
Live Artist Demo
Enjoy Paint Grand Traverse Artist Demo with Steve Stannard. Steve's plein air demo examines the charm of limited color palettes in watercolor. For more info regarding the event, & how to RSVP, visit paintgrandtraverse.com under the schedule of events.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Paint Grand Traverse 2022
Aug. 15-20. Featuring top artists from across the country. Highlights include the Quick Paint Competition, Pint-Sized Paint Out for Kids, live painting demonstrations & workshops, & the Collectors Gala & Benefit.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Under the Sea Snacks: Kids' Fun Cooking Class
For families with children ages 6-12. Children will learn how to make delicious & fun no-cook snacks, & will have time to eat them too.
Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts in the Park
Featuring Holly Keller-Thompson. Bring a lunch & lawn chair or picnic blanket.
Wilco - Cruel Country Tour
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Throughout the past two-plus decades, the Grammy-Award winning Wilco has been a mainstay in alternative rock, releasing 11 studio albums, generating numerous Billboard hits, & selling out packed shows across the country. The band’s latest album is "Ode To Joy."
