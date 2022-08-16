ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Starry Night Exhibit

Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
northernexpress.com

Art After Hours in Glen Arbor

Nine Glen Arbor galleries & artists studios will keep the night light burning this summer as part of Art After Hours. It offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided walking tour of galleries located in Glen Arbor's art district, a five-block area from Lake Street to M-22 to M-109 West. Participating galleries are: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery, & Synchronicity Gallery.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Live Artist Demo

Live Artist Demo

Enjoy Paint Grand Traverse Artist Demo with Steve Stannard. Steve's plein air demo examines the charm of limited color palettes in watercolor. For more info regarding the event, & how to RSVP, visit paintgrandtraverse.com under the schedule of events.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City, MI
3rd Annual Summer Salon

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Paint Grand Traverse 2022

Paint Grand Traverse 2022

Aug. 15-20. Featuring top artists from across the country. Highlights include the Quick Paint Competition, Pint-Sized Paint Out for Kids, live painting demonstrations & workshops, & the Collectors Gala & Benefit.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
Muffin Ride

Muffin Ride

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Wilco - Cruel Country Tour

Wilco - Cruel Country Tour

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Throughout the past two-plus decades, the Grammy-Award winning Wilco has been a mainstay in alternative rock, releasing 11 studio albums, generating numerous Billboard hits, & selling out packed shows across the country. The band’s latest album is "Ode To Joy."
INTERLOCHEN, MI

