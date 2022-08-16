ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta to host 2025 college football championship

By Shutterstock, Rebecca Grapevine Capitol Beat News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjqOu_0hJmNrcV00
Mercedes Benz Stadium  Shutterstock

ATLANTA – Atlanta will host the college football championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January 2025, the Atlanta Sports Council announced Tuesday.

The city hosted the championship game in 2018, when the University of Georgia Bulldogs narrowly lost to rival University of Alabama.

Atlanta is the first city to serve as a repeat host for the game.

“This is a big win for everyone involved and we are excited for the Atlanta community,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council.

“As soon as we wrapped up the successful hosting of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, we were ready and eager to throw our name back into the hat,” Corso said.

“Bringing the game back to Atlanta was a simple decision when we looked at everything,” said College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock.

“A state-of-the-art stadium, a walkable downtown with venues to host all the activities … and great people made Atlanta an obvious choice to be the first city to host a second title game,” Hancock added.

Both Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the press conference announcing the award of the game to Atlanta.

“We are excited that the state of Georgia and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been selected to host the college football playoff national championship for the second time in the past 10 years,” Kemp said.

“We look forward to hosting more than 100,000 guests who will enjoy Georgia’s southern hospitality and a first-class experience.”

“Atlanta’s unmatched culture, hospitality, and infrastructure will be on full display as we welcome visitors from all over the nation,” Dickens said.

The college football championship adds to the list of high-profile sports events Atlanta plans to host over the next several years.

The city will also host this year’s Southeastern Conference football championship, the 2025 men’s college basketball regional championship, and some 2026 World Cup soccer matches.

In 2021, Major League Baseball was due to hold its All-Star Game at the Atlanta Braves Truist Park. However, it moved the game to Denver after the General Assembly enacted controversial election reforms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
atlantafi.com

Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them

Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight

The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum

Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
Jalopnik

No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future

People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mercedes Benz Stadium#University Of Alabama#American Football#College Football Playoff#Republican#Democratic
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board

A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies interested in competing in […] The post Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
College Football
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Showers return Friday; T-Storms possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain returns to north Georgia on Friday. Showers are possible in the morning, and some rain is likely in the afternoon. We have issued a First Alert for the rain and there may be some thunderstorms embedded in the showers - especially during the afternoon. It will be a cool day with temperatures in the 70s.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
184
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy