Gephardt Daily
Breaking: UTA bus collides with multiple cars in Salt Lake City, injures 4
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured, one critically, after a Utah Transit Authority bus collided with multiple cars Thursday in Salt Lake City, police said. The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. in the area of 300 West and North Temple, according...
Gephardt Daily
Police ask hunters, others visiting Kamas area to report evidence of West Valley City homicide victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking the public, especially people living in or visiting the Kamas area, for information on suspected homicide victim Maren Carlson, whose body may be in that area. “As the fall and hunting seasons bring...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Tooele County wildfire caused by passing vehicle now 100% contained
STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Exhaust particles from a passing vehicle sparked a wildfire near Stockton in Tooele County, state wildfire officials said. The Steptoe Fire started Wednesday evening and burned 15 to 20 acres of private land east of State Route 36 about two miles south of Stockton, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire is 100% contained.
Utah man suffering medical emergency saved by off-duty officers
A Salt Lake City man said he’s grateful to be alive today thanks to off-duty police officers who saved him from drowning.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated
LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Unified Police say missing, endangered teen found, safe
HOLLADAY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department was asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered teen. On Wednesday, Unified Police updated their post, saying Jaxon Higbee, 16, has been located and is safe.
Man in hospital following near-drowning in gym lap pool
A man is in the hospital after nearly drowning in an adult lap pool at a gym in South Jordan. A passerby saw the man and pulled him out before it was too late.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir
PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement agencies responded to Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped. “On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber...
Taylorsville Police release identities in alleged murder-suicide shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a murder-suicide shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday. Taylorsville City Police have identified the two people involved in the deadly shooting as Amanda Mayne, 34, from Taylorsville and Taylor Martin, 26, from West Jordan. Both victims were found with […]
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
Suspicious package detonated after found inside Layton Hospital
A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.
Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
ksl.com
Man attacked, killed woman he once dated, then killed himself, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police believe the shooting deaths of a man and woman early Wednesday are a murder-suicide involving a couple that used to date each other. Police identified the deceased individuals Thursday as Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan, and Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville. Mayne is the...
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
kjzz.com
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
Gephardt Daily
Arson suspected in fire at Tooele behavioral health facility
TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators believe a fire at a Tooele mental health facility may have been started with a rock thrown through a window. Fire crews responded to the blaze after witnesses described smoke coming from the building and fire alarms heard going off inside late Tuesday night at Tooele Valley Behavioral Health, 100 S. 1000 West.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Gephardt Daily
Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
