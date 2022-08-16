ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Comments / 1

Related
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Tooele County wildfire caused by passing vehicle now 100% contained

STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Exhaust particles from a passing vehicle sparked a wildfire near Stockton in Tooele County, state wildfire officials said. The Steptoe Fire started Wednesday evening and burned 15 to 20 acres of private land east of State Route 36 about two miles south of Stockton, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire is 100% contained.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Salt Lake, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated

LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordanelle Reservoir#Drowning#Kayaks#Medical Emergency#Gephardt Daily#South Salt Lake Police#Sslpd
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement agencies responded to Pineview Reservoir on Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped. “On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Taylorsville Police release identities in alleged murder-suicide shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a murder-suicide shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday. Taylorsville City Police have identified the two people involved in the deadly shooting as Amanda Mayne, 34, from Taylorsville and Taylor Martin, 26, from West Jordan. Both victims were found with […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arson suspected in fire at Tooele behavioral health facility

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators believe a fire at a Tooele mental health facility may have been started with a rock thrown through a window. Fire crews responded to the blaze after witnesses described smoke coming from the building and fire alarms heard going off inside late Tuesday night at Tooele Valley Behavioral Health, 100 S. 1000 West.
TOOELE, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WEST HAVEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy