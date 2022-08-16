Questions needed for Aug. 31 EP mayor and council candidates’ forum

The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins (LWV MEPH) is collecting questions for its Wednesday, Aug. 31, Eden Prairie City Council and mayoral candidates’ forum.

The deadline is noon on Sunday, Aug. 28, to submit questions for this forum via email only to lwvmeph@lwvmn.org .

LWV MEPH recommends that questions be short and direct so that the candidates will address the topic. Please note that questions may be combined with similar questions in order to cover as many topics as possible.

Candidates are not given the questions before the event.

Questions for the Senate District 49 Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and the Eden Prairie School Board forum on Wednesday, Sept. 14, can also be submitted to lwvmeph@lwvmn.org .

All forums will be held in the council chambers at Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.