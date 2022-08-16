Read full article on original website
Big crowd at annual pork chop and corn feed
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Rotary Club's 57th annual pork chop and corn feed was a big hit on Wednesday at the Alexandria Fire Hall. Officials with the Rotary Club say the "purpose of the event is to bring the community together while raising funds for local projects." Some of those projects include: the music playground, public docks and the new playground at Curt Felt Memorial Park.
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Big crowd last night at the Douglas County Fair for the "Armadillos"
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicked-off yesterday, (Wednesday) and this is day two of the event which will run through Saturday. The fair will feature great bands. Last night it was the Fabulous Armadillos on stage. The band had the crowd up dancing and singing along all night long. Tonight...
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
"Prep day" on Monday at the Douglas County Fair as organizers get ready for the fun
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) and will run through this Saturday, and Monday was very busy as the midway was being set-up and organizers of the fair were "prepping" for the fun. The Douglas County Fair will feature great bands and tomorrow night it’s the Fabulous...
Wednesday night it was the Fabulous Armadillos on stage at the DC Fair
Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Douglas County Fair kicks off with flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair got underway on Wednesday morning with a flag raising ceremony in honor of our veterans done by our local honor guard. The event took place at the Knute Nelson Heritage stage. It was a beautiful morning for the raising of the flag ceremony with a...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
