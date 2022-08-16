ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Expert Says Oregon Is Most Likely to Land Bronny James

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316O4Y_0hJmNarO00

The Ducks have several ties to the four-star prospect.

Bronny James has continued to elevate his stock among the best high school players across the country as well recently drawing headlines for his play on an AAU international tour in Europe.

James, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, has been pursued by several college basketball programs including UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, per ESPN.

While mutual interest has been reported between James and USC, one recruiting expert has named the Ducks as the top school to land the eldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, despite Ohio State and USC also “actively recruiting” the four-star prospect.

Jamie Shaw of On3.com puts Oregon in the top spot to land Bronny because of the program’s relationship with Nike as the flagship institution. LeBron also has a lifetime contract with Nike. The company’s co-founder and chairman, Phil Knight, attended Oregon and remained very close to the program.

The Ducks secured two five-star recruits in July: forwards Mookie Cook and Kwame Evans. Cook and Bronny were previously teammates on travel team North Coast Blue Chips in middle school.

After Oregon sits USC, which is roughly 45 minutes from Sierra Canyon. Bronny also previously played with USC’s Kijani Wright in high school.

When it comes to Bronny potentially playing at Ohio State, the interest stems from him being born in Cleveland and LeBron growing up in Akron, Ohio. If LeBron would have played in college, he has stated on numerous occasions that he would have attended Ohio State. Per On3, Bronny and the Buckeyes’ program are past the “formalities of mutual interest” and are seeking visits.

Later Tuesday evening, LeBron tweeted his thoughts regarding Bronny’s latest recruitment details.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑,” LeBron tweeted .

As the recruiting interest in Bronny heats up, the talented guard could become eligible for the NBA draft as soon as 2024. LeBron has publicly stated that he would like to play alongside Bronny for “at least one year” in the NBA.

