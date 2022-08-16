Read full article on original website
Joanna Gaines Shares the 1 Surprising House Rule She Makes Her Kids Follow
‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines shared the strange house rule she and Chip Gaines make their five children follow.
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake Heading Off to College
Although it can seem like a lifetime away when a parent first brings home a child, the reality soon sets in that time will fly by and before long, the children are adults, leaving to start their own lives. While a welcoming stage in life, for parents, watching their children leave the nest is often bittersweet. Just ask the star of Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines. At 44 years old, Joanna not only juggled a television show but also parenthood and marriage. For the past 20 years, Joanna shared her love with husband Chip Gaines. Together, the couple has five children and with the eldest, Drake, leaving for college at 17. The mom wrote a personal essay reflecting on the memorable times.
The Stars of HGTV Have Transformed Over the Years! See Weight Loss Photos of Your Favorite Hosts
HGTV is all about making people’s dreams come true with home renovation projects that are mind-blowing! Some of the network’s popular hosts have undergone makeovers of their own after rising to fame. Ben Napier, Drew Scott and more of your favorite HGTV stars have shared their weight loss transformations with viewers over the years.
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Her Marriage to Chip and Getting Through ‘Times When All Hope Felt Lost’
HGTV star Joanna Gaines opened up about some of the hardships she and her husband Chip have faced over nearly two decades of marriage.
'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Speaks Out After Frank Fritz Hospitalized Following Stroke
Late last night, American Pickers fans were shocked and horrified to learn that beloved treasure hunter Frank Fritz had been hospitalized following a stroke. Upon news of the life-threatening health scare, both fans and Fritz’s fellow pickers sent the star messages of love and comfort. Among them was American...
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Popculture
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Gets Incredible Reaction From His Wife on ‘Old Man Filter’ Video
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is getting older…but his most recent Insta post is speeding up time, it seems. Well, the filters are as the TV star and New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) singer messes with the Insta filters, adding years to his face. And the star’s wife, Jenny McCarthy is loving every second of it!
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Outsider.com
