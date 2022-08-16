Although it can seem like a lifetime away when a parent first brings home a child, the reality soon sets in that time will fly by and before long, the children are adults, leaving to start their own lives. While a welcoming stage in life, for parents, watching their children leave the nest is often bittersweet. Just ask the star of Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines. At 44 years old, Joanna not only juggled a television show but also parenthood and marriage. For the past 20 years, Joanna shared her love with husband Chip Gaines. Together, the couple has five children and with the eldest, Drake, leaving for college at 17. The mom wrote a personal essay reflecting on the memorable times.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO