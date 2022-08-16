ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ prices for marijuana expected to drop as market expands

In its first 70 days of being a legal market in New Jersey, recreational marijuana collected close to $80 million in total sales, according to the latest figures. Folks involved with ramping up the industry expect that number to grow as time goes on, and for consumers to experience more options and more affordable prices on cannabis products.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites

NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.
$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Faith leaders must help desegregate New Jersey’s schools | Opinion

The level of segregation our Black and Latino children experience across the state’s public school system is not only a violation of New Jersey’s constitution, it is profoundly immoral and adversely affects their prospects. The state’s zip code policies, which go back decades, require students to attend schools...
N.J. reports 2,543 COVID cases, 15 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests below 2K, a first since April

New Jersey on Thursday reported another 2,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for positive tests hit a three-month low. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,955, an 18% decrease from a week ago and a 29% decrease from a month ago. The average was below 2,000 for the first time since April 27.
Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights

The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
Questions linger about lingering odor | Editorial

It’s time to play New Jersey’s favorite game show, “What’s that smell?” Today’s contestants are from Gloucester and Camden counties, where residents say they’re still feeling the effects from chemicals leaking from a tank truck housed at an East Greenwich Township truck stop. The leak — actually a venting of a lubricant product the inside the tanker — was discovered more than a week ago.
Emmy-winning HBO drag queen series to film in N.J.

Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen are coming to town. HBO’s Emmy-winning unscripted series “We’re Here,” which has the drag queen trio visit communities across the country, will feature New Jersey locals in an upcoming episode. The hourlong series, created by...
