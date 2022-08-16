Read full article on original website
What will N.J.’s energy plan cost residents? Study says less, but not all expenses included.
How much will New Jersey’s expansive energy master plan ultimately cost the average resident in utility rates?. Since Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the plan in 2020 — touting it as “ground zero” for “weaning the state off its century-old addiction to fossil fuels” — that has been among the major questions.
NJ prices for marijuana expected to drop as market expands
In its first 70 days of being a legal market in New Jersey, recreational marijuana collected close to $80 million in total sales, according to the latest figures. Folks involved with ramping up the industry expect that number to grow as time goes on, and for consumers to experience more options and more affordable prices on cannabis products.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
N.J. launches what Murphy calls a ‘one of a kind’ student loan and training program
Officials on Wednesday formally launched what Gov. Phil Murphy called a “one of a kind” program in New Jersey that will give “revolving” loans to college students to help them train for jobs in health care, information technology, and clean energy. Under the $12.5 million Pay...
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites
NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
It’s Official! Raising Cane’s Is Taking Over New Jersey – Here’s Where
This is the moment that fried chicken lovers in the area have been waiting for. Raising Cane’s just got approved to bring the business to New Jersey and residents can’t contain their excitement, like me. I always tell everyone that there are two fast food places that I’ve...
yieldpro.com
$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
N.J. nursing home workers getting new job protections under law Murphy just signed
Companies that acquire nursing homes and other health care facilities in New Jersey must preserve employee salaries and benefits for a minimum of four months under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Thursday. The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 8,700 nursing home and assisted living...
Faith leaders must help desegregate New Jersey’s schools | Opinion
The level of segregation our Black and Latino children experience across the state’s public school system is not only a violation of New Jersey’s constitution, it is profoundly immoral and adversely affects their prospects. The state’s zip code policies, which go back decades, require students to attend schools...
N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund is shutting down after $65M in COVID grants
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), founded by First Lady Tammy Murphy to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable,” is winding down, NJ Advance Media has learned. The fund pulled in big money — $65.3 million — since...
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Require More New Jersey Landlords To Provide Receipts For Cash Payments
A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Legislature would expand the definition of a landlord in an already existing law that requires they provide receipts for rental payments paid in cash. This bill, introduced by Democrats Senators Brian Stack and Sandra Cunningham would amend section 3 of P.L.2019, c.300...
N.J. reports 2,543 COVID cases, 15 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests below 2K, a first since April
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 2,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for positive tests hit a three-month low. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,955, an 18% decrease from a week ago and a 29% decrease from a month ago. The average was below 2,000 for the first time since April 27.
Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights
The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
Questions linger about lingering odor | Editorial
It’s time to play New Jersey’s favorite game show, “What’s that smell?” Today’s contestants are from Gloucester and Camden counties, where residents say they’re still feeling the effects from chemicals leaking from a tank truck housed at an East Greenwich Township truck stop. The leak — actually a venting of a lubricant product the inside the tanker — was discovered more than a week ago.
Emmy-winning HBO drag queen series to film in N.J.
Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen are coming to town. HBO’s Emmy-winning unscripted series “We’re Here,” which has the drag queen trio visit communities across the country, will feature New Jersey locals in an upcoming episode. The hourlong series, created by...
