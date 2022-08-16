ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

sheridanwyoming.com

Transitioning Home from Transitional Care

From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s transitional care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help you or your family member regain a level of independence for a safe return home following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From daily rehabilitation to 24/7 nursing care, our multi-disciplinary team will work to keep you close to your community, friends, family, and the one place we plan to transition back to – home. After varying lengths of stay, patients are headed home, but how do we prepare them? Two invaluable tools our Transitional Care Team takes advantage of are our newly improved ADL Suite and Home Evaluations.
SHERIDAN, WY
sheridanwyoming.com

SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook

SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
ARVADA, WY
Sheridan Media

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Sixth Annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Application Period

IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Council Gets Petition for Speed Limit at Holly Ponds Drive

A petition was presented to the Sheridan City Council at their meeting this week, asking for a change in the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive. Don Kollekowski discussed the petition with the council, explaining the residents’ position in the matter. Kollekowski had attended an earlier meeting, making a...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Longmire Days Begins On Thursday: What To Know Before You Go!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Excitement is building in Buffalo, as townspeople gear up for an influx of fans from all over the world beginning Thursday. “Longmire Days,” an annual celebration of the characters and stories created by local author Craig Johnson, kicks off on Thursday...
BUFFALO, WY
sheridanwyoming.com

Sheridan Tennis Teams Go 3-1 Vs. Laramie And Rawlins To Start 2022 Season

Playing at Laramie, the Sheridan Girls Tennis Team swept both the Lady Plainsmen and Rawlins to start the 2022 season. The boys lost to Laramie 3-2, and swept Rawlins. Both Bronc tennis teams will host Torrington in the home opener on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at noon. Laramie Boys 3...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Driver Killed in Semi Wreck West of Buffalo

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 16 West of Buffalo. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen, Javier Cardoso-Reyes, 47, of Katy, Texas was driving a semi, owned by CHGG Delivery, LLC of Katy, Texas, loaded with drill pipe. At...
BUFFALO, WY

