Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
Transitioning Home from Transitional Care
From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s transitional care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help you or your family member regain a level of independence for a safe return home following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From daily rehabilitation to 24/7 nursing care, our multi-disciplinary team will work to keep you close to your community, friends, family, and the one place we plan to transition back to – home. After varying lengths of stay, patients are headed home, but how do we prepare them? Two invaluable tools our Transitional Care Team takes advantage of are our newly improved ADL Suite and Home Evaluations.
sheridanwyoming.com
SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook
SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
Sheridan Media
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
Sheridan Media
Sixth Annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Application Period
IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Council Gets Petition for Speed Limit at Holly Ponds Drive
A petition was presented to the Sheridan City Council at their meeting this week, asking for a change in the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive. Don Kollekowski discussed the petition with the council, explaining the residents’ position in the matter. Kollekowski had attended an earlier meeting, making a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Longmire Days Begins On Thursday: What To Know Before You Go!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Excitement is building in Buffalo, as townspeople gear up for an influx of fans from all over the world beginning Thursday. “Longmire Days,” an annual celebration of the characters and stories created by local author Craig Johnson, kicks off on Thursday...
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan Tennis Teams Go 3-1 Vs. Laramie And Rawlins To Start 2022 Season
Playing at Laramie, the Sheridan Girls Tennis Team swept both the Lady Plainsmen and Rawlins to start the 2022 season. The boys lost to Laramie 3-2, and swept Rawlins. Both Bronc tennis teams will host Torrington in the home opener on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at noon. Laramie Boys 3...
cowboystatedaily.com
175-Foot Lawn Design Shows Off University of Wyoming Grad’s Cowboy Spirit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jake Edmunds is a BIG fan of Wyoming Cowboy football. And he’s shown it in a BIG way – by mowing a 175-foot high replica of “Steamboat,” the Wyoming Cowboys icon, into his lawn just outside Sheridan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
Sheridan Media
Driver Killed in Semi Wreck West of Buffalo
The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 16 West of Buffalo. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen, Javier Cardoso-Reyes, 47, of Katy, Texas was driving a semi, owned by CHGG Delivery, LLC of Katy, Texas, loaded with drill pipe. At...
sheridanwyoming.com
SHS is a Busy Place This Week With fall Sports Rolling / Check in With the Lady Bronc Swimmers and Divers / Broncos at Buffalo Saturday
SWIMMING / DIVING – The Lady Bronc swimmers and divers are back in the pool, Head coach Brent Moore says opening week is always and exciting time. And he says they have a lot to get done the next ten days. SHS ACTIVITIES Since Monday with all the fall...
Comments / 0