ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Omaha experiences spike in violent crime during the month of August

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Five deaths in ten days. “There is some serious violence going on, a serious spike going on in our city,” said Bruce Williams, Pastor for Hope of Glory Church. Today was the sixth prayer vigil that Pastor Williams has attended in just the month of...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Man involved in deadly Memorial Day crash pleads not guilty

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man accused of killing two women in a Memorial Day event crash in Lincoln has pleaded not guilty in district court. Lancaster County Court records say Kyvell Stark, 18, was arrested for two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
fox42kptm.com

City council members reconsider their 6-0 vote to pass smart loading zones

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Tuesday afternoon it seemed like Omaha city council approved three ordinances that would have the city partnering up with an outside company for smart loading zones. “I motion to reconsider action 51 through 53,” said city council member, Aimee Melton. Just moments after the ordinance...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Two shootings left three people injured early Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The first shooting took place a little after midnight in the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police found Marquez Booth, 30, at...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsp#Mph#The Nebraska State Patrol
fox42kptm.com

Big Red Rundown: Nebraska defense prepping for Northwestern

KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska is turning focusing on Dublin, Ireland where they’ll take on their week one opponent Northwestern. The Huskers are filling out their depth chart on the defensive side of the ball and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says there is a lot of depth especially at the nickel position.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Thrift Shop Day looks at the charity work behind the cheap finds

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. A thrift shop is a retail store that sells gently used things, and they are typically run by charity organizations to help raise money. The organizations may use some of the items to help others...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy