Omaha experiences spike in violent crime during the month of August
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Five deaths in ten days. “There is some serious violence going on, a serious spike going on in our city,” said Bruce Williams, Pastor for Hope of Glory Church. Today was the sixth prayer vigil that Pastor Williams has attended in just the month of...
With possible brain-eating amoeba case in Nebraska, what steps can you take?
OMAHA—A child in Douglas County died from a possible infection after swimming in the Elkhorn River. Health department officials said the child’s symptoms started five days after being at the river near Valley on Aug. 8, before dying on Aug. 17. While they’re still waiting for tests from...
Man involved in deadly Memorial Day crash pleads not guilty
LINCOLN, Neb. — A man accused of killing two women in a Memorial Day event crash in Lincoln has pleaded not guilty in district court. Lancaster County Court records say Kyvell Stark, 18, was arrested for two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury.
Pending city council, Farnam Street to be two-way all day with some slight modifications
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE:. The stretch of Farnam Street between Saddle Creek Road and Happy Hollow Boulevard changes from one-way to two several times a day. City engineer Todd Pfitzer said the city originally made it that way more than 60 years ago to provide more capacity to get vehicles to and from downtown.
City council members reconsider their 6-0 vote to pass smart loading zones
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Tuesday afternoon it seemed like Omaha city council approved three ordinances that would have the city partnering up with an outside company for smart loading zones. “I motion to reconsider action 51 through 53,” said city council member, Aimee Melton. Just moments after the ordinance...
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
OPD: Two shootings left three people injured early Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The first shooting took place a little after midnight in the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue. Police found Marquez Booth, 30, at...
Leaders in Bellevue break ground on development project that will revitalize downtown area
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Downtown Bellevue could look very different in just a few years time. On Thursday, Bellevue city officials and representatives of Mercury Builders broke ground on 'The Frontier District,' an extensive project that will modernize and revitalize Olde Towne Bellevue into a thriving place of commerce and entertainment.
Four brand-new OPS campuses open for the first time, look to alleviate overcrowded schools
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - "South Omaha schools have, for two decades, been overcrowded," said Dr. Cheryl Logan, Super Intendent for Omaha Public Schools, as she gave her back to school speech today. In addition to speaking on COVID safety, and teacher shortages; over crowded classrooms was another point of discussion...
Big Red Rundown: Nebraska defense prepping for Northwestern
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska is turning focusing on Dublin, Ireland where they’ll take on their week one opponent Northwestern. The Huskers are filling out their depth chart on the defensive side of the ball and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says there is a lot of depth especially at the nickel position.
Omaha man talks son surviving cancer, upcoming benefit to help other kids
OMAHA—It was in February 2016 when Travis Clark's son, Marshall, had an X-ray. "The X-ray showed that some of his organs were being pushed." Then came an ultrasound. The doctor said it showed a large mass on Marshall's right kidney. "I can't tell you anything else he said," Clark...
National Thrift Shop Day looks at the charity work behind the cheap finds
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. A thrift shop is a retail store that sells gently used things, and they are typically run by charity organizations to help raise money. The organizations may use some of the items to help others...
"How does the ocean say hi? It waves!" Get more laughs with National Tell A Joke Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — August 16 is National Tell A Joke Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. A joke can consist of funny stories that are written or spoken, and they often end with a punchline. They date back to at least 1900 B.C., and they can come in many forms.
Laffy Taffy is looking for the "next generation" of dad jokes for their candy for a prize
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The candy Laffy Taffy who is famous for their jokes on its wrappers is looking for the "next generation" of dad jokes, according to a press release from the candy. The contest, "Your Jokes, Out (W)rapper," is the candy's first joke-writing contest in more than...
