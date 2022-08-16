Read full article on original website
kscj.com
FAMILIES MUST REAPPLY FOR FREE LUNCHES AT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE RESUMING CLASSES WITHOUT HAVING THE FUNDING TO PROVIDE FREE LUNCHES FOR ALL STUDENTS. TWO YEARS OF THAT PANDEMIC RELATED AID ENDED IN JUNE, SO QUALIFIED FAMILIES MUST RE-SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR FREE OR REDUCED-PRICE LUNCH. RICH LUZE IS THE MANAGER OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOOD SERVICE...
siouxlandnews.com
Challenge grant announced to help South Sioux City Senior Center
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska South Sioux Senior Center that provides Meals on Wheels to South Sioux City residents closed its doors back in June due to a shortage of funding and volunteers. The Center's Board of Directors, Randy Rahn, announced that the agency has received...
St. Luke’s unveils new daycare center
A ribbon cutting was held for a new daycare center at UnityPoint-Health St. Luke's.
Iowa rent assistance program ends this summer
A financial assistance program in Iowa is coming to an end this summer.
siouxlandnews.com
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's opens hospital daycare option for staff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local healthcare facility has opened its new daycare facility, meant to serve its employees. UnityPoint Health St. Luke's cut the ribbon on its new "Theodore's Academy Preschool and Childcare Center," then held an open house to offer tours of the new facility on Wednesday, Aug. 17th.
siouxlandnews.com
SSCPD release results of National Speeding Prevention Campaign
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police are releasing the results of their participation in a more than three-week-long anti-speeding campaign. They issued a total of 163 warnings to drivers for 16 traffic offenses and issued 93 tickets for ten offenses. Speeding was the most frequent offense...
siouxlandnews.com
Reward offered for information on damage to Le Mars park firepit
LE MARS, Iowa — The City of Le Mars and Plymouth County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information on the damage of a firepit in the area of the Le Mars Municipal Park. Police say sometime between the late evening hours of...
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Furrow Flower Farm
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A hobby has grown into a blooming business for one Sioux City-area woman. Take a trip to her Furrow Flower Farm this week in "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer." "Honestly, I had never grown a single flower in my life before last year," said...
kscj.com
PROPOSAL MADE TO INCREASE SIOUX CITY PARKING RATES
A FIRST LOOK AT A PROPOSAL TO RAISE PARKING RATES IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY DREW SOME PUSHBACK AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY EXPLAINED THE PROPOSED INCREASES AT PARKING RAMPS AND METERS:. PARKING1 OC………8 TO 10 DOLLARS. :21. CARNEY SAYS THE HOURLY...
PHOTOS: Sioux City animal shelters celebrating National Black Cat Appreciation Day
August 17th is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue has launched a new limited-time offer for all the friendly felines available in Siouxland.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Akron, Iowa highlights local goods in weekly farmers market
AKRON, Iowa — The City Park is the place to be Wednesday night in Akron, Iowa. The Siouxland News crew was invited to join the Akron Farmers Market Wednesday evening. Held every Wednesday night, there are local vendors with homemade goods set up right in the city park. This evening, they also featured area organizations like Iowa Corn and Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East, Sioux City West among Week 0 participants
SIOUX CITY — It’s game week already. Three area high school football teams — East, Elk-Point Jefferson and West — start their seasons Friday night, all on the road, hoping to start their 2022 campaigns off with a win. Two of the schools are metro schools,...
siouxcountyradio.com
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening officer
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in Orange City on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Christian Larry Alokoa stemmed from a report of a disturbance outside an apartment in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. Officers...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
