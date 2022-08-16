ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna Township, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Audit finds Ohio orphan well program falls short

Ohio’s program to plug abandoned oil and gas wells has been chronically underachieving, according to a new state audit. While the ODNR’s Division of Oil and Gas Resources drastically increased the number of wells plugged each year — from 10 in 2013 to 202 in 2021 — it failed each year to reach the spending requirements set by the state.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Etna Township, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Licking County, OH
Business
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Pine Trees#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kohls#Fed Ex#Wmv#Llc
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-70 eastbound ramp reopened after semi broke down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus has reopened after a semi-trailer truck broke down. Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officers shut down the ramp from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Northwest Side crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident on Dublin-Granville Road and Brookdown Drive has left one person dead. The intersection at State Route 161 between Linworth Road and Sawmill Road has been shut down as officers investigate the crash, the Perry Township Police Department said. One individual involved in the crash was pronounced dead at 9:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Hilton delays opening until September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy