DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owners of an ousted Columbus water park and hotel wracked with code violations will forfeit thousands of dollars if their property isn’t cleaned up. The City of Columbus filed a judgment Monday against the owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort, Jizi Cui and Jeff Oh Kern, after […]
Farm and Dairy
Audit finds Ohio orphan well program falls short
Ohio’s program to plug abandoned oil and gas wells has been chronically underachieving, according to a new state audit. While the ODNR’s Division of Oil and Gas Resources drastically increased the number of wells plugged each year — from 10 in 2013 to 202 in 2021 — it failed each year to reach the spending requirements set by the state.
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) - Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference.
Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered three national retail chains -- Walmart, Walgreens and CVS -- to pay $650 million to two counties near Cleveland over their roles in distributing opioid painkillers. The ruling, which stemmed from lawsuits filed by both counties against the chains,...
cwcolumbus.com
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
I-70 eastbound ramp reopened after semi broke down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus has reopened after a semi-trailer truck broke down. Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Officers shut down the ramp from […]
After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers get $10M in bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Money managers for the Ohio teachers’ pension fund are getting nearly $10 million in performance bonuses after a controversial vote by the State Teachers Retirement System’s governing board. The board voted 9-2 to approve bonuses for about a hundred members of the investment staff, even though the pension fund lost $3 […]
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
National Thrift Shop Day: Columbus’ top second-hand clothes stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day on Wednesday, NBC4 has compiled a list of some of central Ohio’s best second-hand stores. Second-hand shopping is on the rise in the U.S., with 80% of consumers buying second-hand apparel due to inflation, according to the 2022 Resale Report by online consignment and thrift […]
One dead in Northwest Side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident on Dublin-Granville Road and Brookdown Drive has left one person dead. The intersection at State Route 161 between Linworth Road and Sawmill Road has been shut down as officers investigate the crash, the Perry Township Police Department said. One individual involved in the crash was pronounced dead at 9:25 […]
Downtown Hilton delays opening until September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
