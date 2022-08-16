ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

International Business Times

Body Of Arkansas Judge Who Vanished During Vacation Found In Lake

An Arkansas judge who mysteriously disappeared while vacationing with family and friends over the weekend was found at the bottom of a lake Sunday, authorities have said. The 48-year-old Arkansas County Northern District judge, Jeremiah Bueker, was on a "recreational travel" with his loved ones, a news release from the Jefferson County County Sheriff's Office said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish

Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Field & Stream

Catfish Poacher Busted for Using Homemade Electrofishing Devices in Oklahoma

Jay Harvey was bass fishing on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma on the morning of August 8 when he spotted something suspicious. “My son and I were pre-fishing for a tournament that we’ve got coming up on the lake,” Harvey told F&S. “At the end of the dock there was a tackle box with a bunch of wires protruding out of it, and what looked like an electric motor was sitting next to it.”
The Independent

Two planes collide in midair at California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’

Two planes collided midair at a California airport on Thursday afternoon causing “multiple fatalities”, according to officials. The accident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, a town of just more than 50,000 people located on Monterey Bay roughly 50 miles south of San Jose.“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after two planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” the City of Watsonville tweeted following the collision. Read live updates on the airplane crash hereThe Federal Aviation Administration says that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CNN

Arkansas judge found dead in lake after he went missing on a family trip

CNN — An Arkansas judge was found dead at the bottom of a lake Sunday after he went missing during a trip with family and friends over the weekend, authorities said. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah Bueker, 48, was in Jefferson County for “recreational travel” with his loved ones, but at some point during the trip he “ventured off alone” and was not seen alive again, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, the office said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Outdoor Life

Woman Speared by Sailfish During Florida Fishing Trip

A 73-year-old woman was speared by a 100-pound sailfish while fishing off the Florida coast last Tuesday. Katherine Perkins, of Arnold, Maryland, was sitting by the center console when a hooked sailfish jumped out of the water and over the stern of the boat, stabbing her in the groin. “It...
ARNOLD, MD
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Michigan Angler Reels in Rare ‘Xanthic’ Bright Orange Smallmouth Bass

No, it’s not a goldfish. It’s an incredibly rare xanthic smallmouth bass with bright orange coloring. An angler from Michigan, Josh Chrenko, discovered the rare breed while casting his line on the Muskegon River near Newaygo, Michigan. It wasn’t a record-breaking catch, and the fish really didn’t put up too much of a fight for the fisherman. But once Chrenko saw that flash of orange inch closer to the surface, he knew he found a rare gem.
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Hundreds of fish saved from Abbey Fields lake to fishery

More than 700 fish have been moved from a lake after hundreds died from low water levels during the heatwave. Last week Warwick District Council said at least 300 fish had died at Abbey Fields lake in Kenilworth and that nothing could be done to save the others. The news...
FISHING

