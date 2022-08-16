Read full article on original website
Keith Kirchmann
2d ago
how much longer will the people of Portland put up with this? we don't pay taxes to be threatened by vagrants and ignored by the government. recall the entire city council and replace them with strict law-and-order counselors.
Jeffrey Marshall
2d ago
The government always says they are too busy to deal with it. I wonder if the government will get motivated when the property owners decide to not pay their taxes en masse?
Brent Schmidt
2d ago
Give everyone an option, sober up and go back to work in some kind of responsible living or go to internment camps and be detoxed and re-educated
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
Portland resident demands action on homeless crisis as families flee: 'Fortunately no one has been shot'
Some Portland families are fleeing the city over public safety concerns as homeless encampments increase along neighborhood streets, riddled with crime and drug use. University Park Neighborhood Association Secretary Tom Karwaki joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to demand action as many of his neighbors are choosing to list their homes for sale as a response.
Portland families forced to sell their homes as concerns mount over homeless camps
Residents in a Portland, Oregon, neighborhood are resorting to selling their homes and moving due to homeless encampments right outside their front doors. "It’s a little scary because I know there is mental illness and that concerns me," North Portland resident Maria Inocencio told KGW8. Residents of North Portland...
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxins
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to cyanotoxin levels.
Portland residents report moving to avoid homeless encampments
Portland residents are considering moving as homeless encampments appear closer and closer to suburban neighborhoods.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
Scappoose Fire District battles fire at triplex
An afternoon fire ripped through a Scappoose triplex on Wednesday.
KATU.com
Two children, ages 12 and 14, hurt in NE Portland shooting near Rocky Butte
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children, ages 14 and 12, were hurt in a shooting near Rocky Butte early Thursday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Rocky Butte Lane. A Portland Police spokesperson said a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the...
Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut
A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
Homeless woman bumped to the bottom of Section 8 housing list after 3-year wait
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tara Pietromonaco is one of dozens of homeless campers who have claimed a section of Northeast 33rd Drive as their own. Like many of them, she's been pushing to find a way out of the chaos of the streets, but the path to housing isn't easy.
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
Dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland. OHA says the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin levels were above safe recreational use values for humans. OHA says people should avoid swimming and high-speed...
Helping Hands feeds rural Multnomah County residents
Corbett-based nonprofit pantry makes dent in Columbia River Gorge food insecurityA nonprofit organization is making a dent in rural hunger thanks to dedicated volunteers. Columbia Gorge Helping Hands Food Salvage Program provides food assistance to residents of Corbett and the neighboring unincorporated communities east and north of the Sandy River. Situated in the heart of Corbett, along the Historic Columbia River Highway, Helping Hands is providing a service for folks far away from other food pantries. Every Monday and Thursday afternoon Helping Hands distributed donated items to more than 1,500 food-insecure individuals and families throughout the gorge —...
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
KATU.com
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police were called to Southeast 127th Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 8:10 p.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, police said. Police closed East Burnside to...
KATU.com
Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
constructiondive.com
Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site
Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
