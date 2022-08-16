ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Kirchmann
2d ago

how much longer will the people of Portland put up with this? we don't pay taxes to be threatened by vagrants and ignored by the government. recall the entire city council and replace them with strict law-and-order counselors.

Reply(14)
73
Jeffrey Marshall
2d ago

The government always says they are too busy to deal with it. I wonder if the government will get motivated when the property owners decide to not pay their taxes en masse?

Reply(1)
32
Brent Schmidt
2d ago

Give everyone an option, sober up and go back to work in some kind of responsible living or go to internment camps and be detoxed and re-educated

Reply(2)
33
 

Fox News

Portland resident demands action on homeless crisis as families flee: 'Fortunately no one has been shot'

Some Portland families are fleeing the city over public safety concerns as homeless encampments increase along neighborhood streets, riddled with crime and drug use. University Park Neighborhood Association Secretary Tom Karwaki joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to demand action as many of his neighbors are choosing to list their homes for sale as a response.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut

A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland. OHA says the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin levels were above safe recreational use values for humans. OHA says people should avoid swimming and high-speed...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Helping Hands feeds rural Multnomah County residents

Corbett-based nonprofit pantry makes dent in Columbia River Gorge food insecurityA nonprofit organization is making a dent in rural hunger thanks to dedicated volunteers. Columbia Gorge Helping Hands Food Salvage Program provides food assistance to residents of Corbett and the neighboring unincorporated communities east and north of the Sandy River. Situated in the heart of Corbett, along the Historic Columbia River Highway, Helping Hands is providing a service for folks far away from other food pantries. Every Monday and Thursday afternoon Helping Hands distributed donated items to more than 1,500 food-insecure individuals and families throughout the gorge —...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police were called to Southeast 127th Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 8:10 p.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, police said. Police closed East Burnside to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
PORTLAND, OR
constructiondive.com

Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site

Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
PORTLAND, OR

