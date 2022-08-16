A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO