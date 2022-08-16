Hair, the legendary rock musical, bursts onto Altadena stage with its Grammy Award-winning score. Altadena Music Theatre kicks off its first ever musical production on Labor Day weekend 2022. “Hair” will be playing at the Charles Farnsworth Amphitheater in Altadena, CA Sept. 1-4 at 8pm. A pre-show starting at 7:30pm will include special live music performed to familiar 60s tunes. Tickets go on sale August 2nd. For one week only you can get an early bird ticket special of $15, then tickets will be $20. Or you can wait to buy tickets to Hair at the door for $25. Visit altadenamusictheatre.com for tickets and information.

