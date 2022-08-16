Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The County of Los Angeles today issued a call for young adults to serve on its inaugural Youth Climate Commission. The County is seeking 25 youth leaders who have a commitment to civic action that will create greater resilience in their communities. The Board of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Mayor’s Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident
Pasadena Mayor, Victor Gordo, issued a statement regarding the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. To the residents of our community and the parents of the children who attend San Rafael Elementary School:. As Mayor of Pasadena, and as an alumnus of PUSD schools, I represent a very diverse population...
coloradoboulevard.net
Celebration of Social Security at Pasadena Senior Center
Congresswoman Judy Chu will visit the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10:00 am. She will commemorate the 87th anniversary of Social Security, celebrate its impact, discuss the importance of Social Security and Medicare and efforts to lower drug prices, and meet one-on-one with older adults who have questions or concerns about Social Security.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Vrej Pastry Honored
In a ceremony in Sacramento, Assemblymember Chris Holden named Vrej Pastry “Small Business of the Year” for the 41st Assembly District. Vrej and Armig Tomboulian– co-owners of Vrej Pastry, accepted the recognition during the annual Small Business of the Year luncheon organized by the California Small Business Association.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena: One Day Per Week Outdoor Watering Schedule in Effect Sept. 1
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place before 9:00 am or after 6:00 pm.
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra: Mission Road Sewer Main Replacement Project Starts August 22, 2022
The City of Alhambra Utilities Department has contracted with Torres Sanitation Systems Construction to complete the Mission Road Sewer Main Replacement Project. Torres Sanitation Systems will replace approximately 1,260 linear feet of existing sewer main in Mission Road, from Marengo Avenue to Marguerita Avenue. They will replace the existing 8-inch sewer pipe with 12-inch diameter Extra Strength Vitrified Clay Pipe.
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Streets Show Remarkable Improvement
San Gabriel’s streets have shown vast improvement within the past four years – with their Pavement Condition Index score rising from 52 in March 2018 to a remarkable score of 82 this year. What is the Pavement Conditions Index?. The Pavement Conditions Index (PCI) provides a snapshot of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Hair Musical Is Coming to Altadena
Hair, the legendary rock musical, bursts onto Altadena stage with its Grammy Award-winning score. Altadena Music Theatre kicks off its first ever musical production on Labor Day weekend 2022. “Hair” will be playing at the Charles Farnsworth Amphitheater in Altadena, CA Sept. 1-4 at 8pm. A pre-show starting at 7:30pm will include special live music performed to familiar 60s tunes. Tickets go on sale August 2nd. For one week only you can get an early bird ticket special of $15, then tickets will be $20. Or you can wait to buy tickets to Hair at the door for $25. Visit altadenamusictheatre.com for tickets and information.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Releases Forensic Composite Sketch of Suspect
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On May 2, 2022, at about 8:42 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 1700 block of N. Fair Oaks Ave after receiving 9-1-1 calls and an alert of “Shots Fired” from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
