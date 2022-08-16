Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Tremont Turks
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Tremont Turks were a playoff team a season ago. Couple in the fact that their numbers are up and the fact that they return some key starters from that playoff team and the Turks are confident about what they can accomplish in the Heart of Illinois Conference this season.
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-18: Dunlap football preview and golf highlights
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Dunlap Eagles will be a four-class football team this year. They’ll be getting contributions from freshmen-seniors as they look to blend veterans and fresh faces into a playoff berth. In golf, East Peoria hosted a boys duos tournament at Quail Meadows on Thursday....
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
hoiabc.com
ISU Closer to ‘Normal’ as students return
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you’re seeing red in Normal, it’s probably all the students returning to Illinois State University. It started Monday and goes for seven days, something they liked and took away from the extended, pandemic move-ins the past two years. No masks needed...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
hoiabc.com
Victory Church begins rebuild after January fire
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington church is not letting a January fire set it back. It’s beginning to rebuild from the ground up. The executive pastor says it may have been a blessing in disguise. “We had a lot of blood sweat and tears invested into...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Bloomington, IL
This little city is cute and quaint. It has a slightly weathered and old-fashioned feel thanks to the historical buildings dotted around it. Bloomington offers that welcoming small town feel, yet there’s still lots to do. It’s right next to the town of Normal, which feeds into its events...
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-16: Peoria Notre Dame football preview; Normal West, Metamora volleyball hope for another deep run, Raider Redbird Golf Classic highlights
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - When you watch Peoria Notre Dame football games this fall, you’ll see plenty of new fresh faces. The Irish graduated 20 seniors from last year’s team and will have juniors and sophomores and significant spots this season, but they feel their Wing T style will keep them in games and help them compete in the Big 12.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
Identities of two killed in Illinois plane crash revealed
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — New details were released on Tuesday about the small plane crash that killed two people over the weekend. The single-engine aircraft was flying in from Santa Fe, New Mexico, when it went down on Illinois Route 116 in Hanna City, west of Peoria. An initial report from federal investigators revealed […]
JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. The second debate will […]
hoiabc.com
Workforce Equity Initiative boasts “outstanding” first-year results
ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A statewide program aims to offer life-changing educational opportunities to people living in poverty. 17 colleges throughout Illinois, including Illinois Central College, are taking part in the ‘Workforce Equity Initiative’. The program lets underserved students earn workforce credit, and puts...
hoiabc.com
State Fair Ag Day: Honoring farmers, inspiring future agriculture leaders
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There are over 72,200 farms in Illinois and 97% of them are run by families. State leaders celebrated those families and future farmers of America during Ag Day at the Illinois State Fair. From Quincy to Effingham and Peoria to Chicago, agriculture connects everyone in Illinois. 187...
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
hoiabc.com
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
hoiabc.com
Normal’s Citizen of the Year praised for training leaders to make a difference
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman who co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Institute in the Twin-Cities is being honored as Normal’s Citizen of the Year. Sonya Mau retired in 2009 after more than 35 years at COUNTRY Financial, but since then serving the community has been her passion, said Mayor Chris Koos.
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced for role in 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man convicted of a January 2021 murder in Peoria is sentenced to seven years in prison. Jamere Laster was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in June. Laster is being credited for 522 days already served.
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
