ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sheridanwyoming.com

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE
sheridanwyoming.com

SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook

SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
ARVADA, WY
sheridanwyoming.com

Sheridan Tennis Teams Go 3-1 Vs. Laramie And Rawlins To Start 2022 Season

Playing at Laramie, the Sheridan Girls Tennis Team swept both the Lady Plainsmen and Rawlins to start the 2022 season. The boys lost to Laramie 3-2, and swept Rawlins. Both Bronc tennis teams will host Torrington in the home opener on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at noon. Laramie Boys 3...
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy