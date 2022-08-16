Read full article on original website
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
Liberty News
New Year, New Faces: LU welcomes freshman class in grand style
Cars lined up outside of residence halls across Liberty University’s campus Wednesday and Thursday as parents prepared to move their first-year students into their new homes. Returning students will be moving in on Friday. Classes begin on Monday. Student leadership teams gathered outside the halls, holding signs and greeting...
WSET
'There's a lot of energy:' Central VA colleges welcome back students for start of semester
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's an exciting week for colleges in the Lynchburg area, as they welcome back both new and old faces to campus for the kick-off of the new semester. "Welcoming the world back to campus." That's the motto for the University of Lynchburg this semester. Aaron...
WSET
A new deputy city manager is coming to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda hired a new deputy city manager named Greg Patrick. Patrick holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Strayer University and has spent years working in Norfolk with a line of accomplishments following behind him. Patrick helped the City of Norfolk to...
WSET
'H.E.A.R.T. Walk' in Danville will reach out to community after homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — In response to the homicide in Danville on August 16, the Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk, which is short for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma. The only goal of the walk is to reach out to the community to show residents...
WDBJ7.com
State Board considers Roanoke campaign complaints
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Two candidates for Roanoke City Council are facing small civil penalties for campaign violations. Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia State Board of Elections took up complaints filed against Democratic candidate Peter Volosin and Independent candidate Jamaal Jackson. One complaint involved two Jackson-for-Roanoke City Council signs that did...
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of 1962 60th Reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the “Otters View Event Center” locate on 1763 Woods Road, Bedford, Va. An exciting time of reminiscing of old times of younger days and catching up on newer events and families were the highlights of the evening.
WSLS
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
WSLS
Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Lord Botetourt High School alumna made history at an Ivy League university after earning a well-respected degree. Dr. Nialah Wilson-Small successfully defended her dissertation and became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University. Dr. Wilson-Small began her...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham to demolish two buildings
Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
Franklin News Post
Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility
Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. clothing swap helps relieve back-to-school financial stress
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Back-to-school season is in full swing, which can cause financial concerns for many families. However, a Campbell County church tried to ease some of that stress on Saturday with its fifth annual clothing swap event. Sarena Wellman, a volunteer with Leesville Road Baptist Church...
wfxrtv.com
11-hour standoff comes to an end in Lynchburg
UPDATE 11:00 p.m.: The 11-hour standoff has come to an end. Lynchburg Police say officers attempted to check on the welfare of a woman after reports she was acting disorderly. The department says an Emergency Custody Order was issued, however it expired before it could be issued. According to police, the situation was de-escalated, and an additional ECO was not obtained.
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
WSLS
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
pmg-va.com
ElectricCoArt Bistro features Robert Pennix
The ElectricCoArt Bistro regularly changes it’s art displays. Currently it is featuring work by Robert Pennix, a Lynchburg artist. Pennix held a session, Friday, where people could view his work and talk to him. Pennix, an Amherst County native, currently lives in Lynchburg. He’s always been interested in art...
