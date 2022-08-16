ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district. That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Liberty News

New Year, New Faces: LU welcomes freshman class in grand style

Cars lined up outside of residence halls across Liberty University’s campus Wednesday and Thursday as parents prepared to move their first-year students into their new homes. Returning students will be moving in on Friday. Classes begin on Monday. Student leadership teams gathered outside the halls, holding signs and greeting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

A new deputy city manager is coming to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda hired a new deputy city manager named Greg Patrick. Patrick holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Strayer University and has spent years working in Norfolk with a line of accomplishments following behind him. Patrick helped the City of Norfolk to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Community, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WDBJ7.com

State Board considers Roanoke campaign complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Two candidates for Roanoke City Council are facing small civil penalties for campaign violations. Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia State Board of Elections took up complaints filed against Democratic candidate Peter Volosin and Independent candidate Jamaal Jackson. One complaint involved two Jackson-for-Roanoke City Council signs that did...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of 1962 60th Reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the “Otters View Event Center” locate on 1763 Woods Road, Bedford, Va. An exciting time of reminiscing of old times of younger days and catching up on newer events and families were the highlights of the evening.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#The New School#Lynchburg City Schools#Human Resources#School Board Meeting
timesvirginian.com

Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham to demolish two buildings

Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
Franklin News Post

Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility

Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

11-hour standoff comes to an end in Lynchburg

UPDATE 11:00 p.m.: The 11-hour standoff has come to an end. Lynchburg Police say officers attempted to check on the welfare of a woman after reports she was acting disorderly. The department says an Emergency Custody Order was issued, however it expired before it could be issued. According to police, the situation was de-escalated, and an additional ECO was not obtained.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games

SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
SALEM, VA
pmg-va.com

ElectricCoArt Bistro features Robert Pennix

The ElectricCoArt Bistro regularly changes it’s art displays. Currently it is featuring work by Robert Pennix, a Lynchburg artist. Pennix held a session, Friday, where people could view his work and talk to him. Pennix, an Amherst County native, currently lives in Lynchburg. He’s always been interested in art...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy