Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Mostly Cloudy Skies Overnight Tonight Leads to a Transition Day for Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve received so far, Houlton has received close to an inch and a half work of rain. Danforth was closer to an inch and a quarter. Both Westfield and Presque Isle had just over an inch worth of rain, while places further north in the county have seen lower rainfall amounts. This of course doesn’t account for the rainfall that we’ve seen during the day today, so we’ll have a better idea of the storm total rainfall tomorrow evening. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that’s brought rain showers to the region throughout the day today. It has continued to spin over top of us as it weakens. A secondary low pressure system is beginning to develop out to sea, and will continue to pull moisture away from the current system, resulting in things beginning to dry out during the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Tomorrow looks to be a transition day as the low pressure slowly moves its way east. While we start the day with cloudy skies, sunny breaks look to develop, resulting in unstable conditions developing along with more showers for the afternoon, before things finally come to an end during the evening hours.
wagmtv.com
Showers Taper Off This Evening Leading to a Dry Stretch of Weather Into the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. It was a soggy evening and that continued into the overnight hours. The largest of the rainfall totals since midnight have been centered towards far eastern portions of the county due to the heavier bands falling there just after midnight. That will change as western portions of the county are now getting in on the rainfall activity. All of the rain is coming from a low pressure system that has been impacting us for a couple days now as it advances to the northeast. Unfortunately this system will not fully clear out of the area until Friday.
wagmtv.com
Rain Showers and Downpours Continue Tonight with On and Off Showers Expected Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup continues to show the low pressure system currently impacting our weather, bringing showers and heavier downpours across the state. As this low continues to push its way to the north during the overnight hours, showers are expected to continue until the morning hours of Thursday. At this point, the low pressure system looks to begin to weaken, which means shower activity will become lighter and more scattered in nature during the day Thursday. Shower activity comes to an end during the late evening and overnight hours of Thursday, leaving us with cloudy skies to start the day Friday as the low pressure system finally begins to move away from our region and to the north and east.
wagmtv.com
Sun and Clouds Today Before Widespread Rain Arrives Tomorrow and Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Today we will continue to feature some sunshine paired with clouds across the region. We are watching a low pressure system that will be tracking to the northeast for tomorrow and Thursday. That will bring some widespread heavier showers and downpours throughout tomorrow evening and into Thursday. Temperatures are currently in the mid 50s across the region. They will eventually climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dewpoints are also in the mid to upper 50 range. We will decrease those numbers for a short period this morning, but they will eventually get into the mid 60s, so a brief return to that humid air before those showers and downpours enter on Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Much Rain Will the Nor’easter Bring to Aroostook County, Maine?
They’re calling it a Nor’easter with rain and stormy weather coming into northern Maine Wednesday and Thursday. Is it Normal to have a Nor’easter in the summer? No, we usually see these kinds of conditions in the Fall and Winter. What Exactly is a Nor’easter?. According...
wagmtv.com
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
wagmtv.com
Mars Hill Homecoming Parade
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The town of Mars Hill held its annual Homecoming event this weekend. The Homecoming weekend ran Thursday through Sunday. On Saturday they held a parade through the downtown. The parade started at 2 p.m. as the parade went from Fort Street and through Main Street. In the parade were tractors, trucks, 40 Shriner Units, and the two Grand Marshalls, Dick and Carolyn Hallett from the class of 1954 and 1955. Kathy Miller, an organizer of the event, tells us her favorite part of the event.
wagmtv.com
Governor Mills Tours New Madawaska International Bridge Project
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills was in the St. John Valley, touring the construction of the new Madawaska International Bridge. Governor Mills met with officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and toured the construction site of the new bridge, which is set to open to traffic by the end of 2023. She says this bridge is vital to not only the local economy, but to the state economy as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wagmtv.com
Van Buren Bringing The Sport of Pickleball To The Community
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - With Fall Sports Starting up, Most of the attention will be on sports like soccer and golf. But Recently, Van Buren renovated their pickleball and tennis courts in order to continue to build up the growing interest in the sport of Pickleball. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
wagmtv.com
86th Aroostook Firefighters Muster
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - There was a good turnout for the Aroostook Firefighters Muster this weekend in Caribou. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. The 86th Aroostook Firefighters Muster was back in action on Saturday in Caribou. The day started off with a parade that went from Skyway Plaza to the Caribou Rec Department. After the parade, a fire-matic competition took place between the surrounding area fire departments. This event always draws a big crowd for firefighters to show off their skills.
wagmtv.com
Big Rock Receives $2.5 Million Dollar Grant From EDA
Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - A $2.5 million grant is coming to Big Rock, in Mars Hill to boost tourism by supporting ski lift and snow making capacity at Big Rock. Improvements are coming to Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill. U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has announced it will be investing $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for Recreational upgrades at Big Rock. The Big Rock board is excited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wagmtv.com
Wisdom/Van Buren girls have unfinished business
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The Wisdom/ Van Buren Pioneers girls soccer team heads into the season as one of the favorites to win another Class D title. The Pioneers have some unfinished business, but also know that they will not fly under the radar again this year. (Peter Clavette):”...
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale Murder Trial Day 1 Recap
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The trial began shortly after 9:00am. The jury was sworn in, and then the clerk read the indictment against Bobby Nightingale. The State Attorney Generals Office gave their opening statement where they laid out what the jurors could expect to see in their case. They laid out a phone call that Mr. Nightingale made in the 4 days after the inital incident that officers were looking for Mr. Nightingale. In the phone call, Mr. Nightingale said “I’m not running from you, I’m running from the person who did this” They also laid out the scene where a Red Pickup Truck, Driven by Roger Ellis and Alan Curtis hit a Black ATV before being shot from the passenger side.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Drug Trafficking
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Bangor today for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Conner Clark was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
Comments / 0