PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve received so far, Houlton has received close to an inch and a half work of rain. Danforth was closer to an inch and a quarter. Both Westfield and Presque Isle had just over an inch worth of rain, while places further north in the county have seen lower rainfall amounts. This of course doesn’t account for the rainfall that we’ve seen during the day today, so we’ll have a better idea of the storm total rainfall tomorrow evening. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that’s brought rain showers to the region throughout the day today. It has continued to spin over top of us as it weakens. A secondary low pressure system is beginning to develop out to sea, and will continue to pull moisture away from the current system, resulting in things beginning to dry out during the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Tomorrow looks to be a transition day as the low pressure slowly moves its way east. While we start the day with cloudy skies, sunny breaks look to develop, resulting in unstable conditions developing along with more showers for the afternoon, before things finally come to an end during the evening hours.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO