The restaurant business isn’t what it used to be, and the last two years of the pandemic took a slice out of already low profit margins. That’s led many restaurants to shut their doors permanently, including in Las Vegas. There were big Strip dining rooms like Rao’s at Caesars in late 2021. And small, local favorites like Pamplemousse closed at the end of 2020, after 44 years in business.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO