Aiken, SC

WRDW-TV

Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
AUGUSTA, GA
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Aiken, SC
iheart.com

Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights

(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
GREENWOOD, SC
newberry.edu

Kennedy to Lead Financial Aid

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her undergraduate alma mater, Benedict College.
NEWBERRY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Columbia steel company invests $3 million in facility upgrades

COLUMBIA — A Columbia steel company that's worked on large national projects, like the World Trade Center Memorial and the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is investing $3 million to automate its Richland County site. Owen Steel Co., which employs 230 people at its...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

From Ashes to Wow!

The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
COLUMBIA, SC

