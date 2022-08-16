Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a few storms possible later tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quite a nice morning will turn into a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 80s likely. There is a cold front dropping in later tonight that could spark a few showers and storms after 5pm into the evening hours. Watch to the northwest for those to develop a try to hang on.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Wednesday we’re on track for returning storm chances Thursday... We’ll warm a few more degrees to the mid 80s Thursday under increasing clouds. The evening will bring returning spotty storm chances that linger into early Friday. Chances begin to the NW of the Metro between 4-5PM where a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students for their first official day back. A child in Douglas County had...
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. A helicopter will soon be making low-level flights around the Louisville area. The City of Omaha plans to change the flow of Farnam Street. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. Updated: 7 hours...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
knopnews2.com
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continued to urge caution in freshwaters as health officials await CDC confirmation of a child’s death they suspect was caused by a brain-eating amoeba from the Elkhorn River. “Now we know that it is here,” she said during...
WOWT
BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 18 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Thursday morning, August 18, 2022.
iheart.com
I-480 Eastbound in Downtown Omaha to Close for a Month Starting Next Week
(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
WOWT
Bellevue Loop Trail inching closer to opening
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The heartland flood of 2019 left a trail of destruction behind the R616 levee and the Bellevue Loop Trail is included in the long list of what was destroyed. The trail was set to be closed for two years due to construction delays, it’s been three....
WOWT
Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
WOWT
How the Huskers used a wet morning to prepare for Ireland
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - These days rain is embraced all across the state but for a different reason outside Memorial Stadium. With the Huskers set to open the season in Dublin, Ireland where it rains about a third of the year, Bill Busch took full advantage of the misty conditions this morning in Lincoln. The ground was wet and it was good for the snappers, kickers and punters to work through the conditions they might see next week.
