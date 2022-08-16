(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.

