Omaha, NE

WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Wednesday we’re on track for returning storm chances Thursday... We’ll warm a few more degrees to the mid 80s Thursday under increasing clouds. The evening will bring returning spotty storm chances that linger into early Friday. Chances begin to the NW of the Metro between 4-5PM where a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students for their first official day back. Updated: 18 hours ago. A child in Douglas County had...
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. A helicopter will soon be making low-level flights around the Louisville area. The City of Omaha plans to change the flow of Farnam Street. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. Updated: 7 hours...
City
WOWT

BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
iheart.com

I-480 Eastbound in Downtown Omaha to Close for a Month Starting Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WOWT

Bellevue Loop Trail inching closer to opening

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The heartland flood of 2019 left a trail of destruction behind the R616 levee and the Bellevue Loop Trail is included in the long list of what was destroyed. The trail was set to be closed for two years due to construction delays, it’s been three....
WOWT

Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators

A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment.
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
WOWT

How the Huskers used a wet morning to prepare for Ireland

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - These days rain is embraced all across the state but for a different reason outside Memorial Stadium. With the Huskers set to open the season in Dublin, Ireland where it rains about a third of the year, Bill Busch took full advantage of the misty conditions this morning in Lincoln. The ground was wet and it was good for the snappers, kickers and punters to work through the conditions they might see next week.
LINCOLN, NE

