Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returns to practice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is done sitting. The team’s 2018 first-round draft pick had been staging a hold-in while seeking a contract extension, attending practices without taking part, but he began to practice Saturday for the first time at this training camp and plans to play out the year without the deal he is seeking. “There’s no more offers at this time and I don’t think there will be any during the season,” Smith said. “My full focus has shifted to the season, so that’s what I’m focused on right now — just this season. “It’s been an amazing four years and, hey, five, why not make it a little more special? That’s my plan.”
Dolphins-Raiders Halftime Observations
Checking out the key moments from the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason home opener against Las Vegas
Urban Meyer Is Coming Back to “Big Noon Kickoff”
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer to be the team’s head coach. It didn’t go terribly well. Meyer ended up losing his job after kicker Josh Lambo recounted the story of Meyer kicking him in the leg. That turned out to be the tip of the proverbial iceberg, with a host of additional details about his brief tenure with the team subsequently coming to light, none of them flattering.
Patriots player's son takes first steps at Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO -- A special moment happened at Gillette Stadium after Friday's pre-season game. Player Mack Wilson's son took his first steps on the field.The proud dad tweeted out a video of the moment after the game against the Panthers. Wilson is a linebacker and this is his first season with New England.
Two Longhorns on ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team
The Longhorns will have young talent on their offensive line this season.
Keyontae Johnson resuming college hoops career at K-State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, picking the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will have one year of eligibility remaining, although he could petition the NCAA for another. Johnson graduated from Florida in late April and announced plans to transfer days later. K-State and new coach Jerome Tang hosted Johnson on a recruiting visit in July. “We are just so excited to welcome Keyontae and his family to K-State,” Tang said in a statement. “He is a gifted player and a winner who brings significant experience to our team after playing in one of the toughest leagues in the country while at Florida. Beyond that, we think Keyontae is just a perfect fit with the guys we already have in the program. We can’t wait to get him to Manhattan and introduce him to Wildcat Nation!”
