Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez blamed the San Diego Padres for not having enough oversight on what star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was putting into his body.
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
The talk of the MLB baseball world over the past few days has been about Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably the most electric player in the league right now, testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). Of course, Tatis is 100% denying the accusations, saying he would never knowingly take the...
The New York Yankees can’t afford to take on any more new injuries, but if they’re going to happen, they should happen in the middle of August, with players still having time to recover before the postseason. Recently, the Yankees lost Matt Carpenter to a fractured foot and...
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
To no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another standout campaign. On Wednesday, Ohtani had another Ohtani-like day at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and four RBI in an 11-7 loss. Ohtani's triple in...
Jonathan Papelbon has not pitched since the 2016 season, but the former closer is still throwing heat in retirement. Papelbon on Tuesday sent a strongly-worded tweet aimed at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the slugger’s father. Papelbon’s tweet came in response to a story about Fernando Tatis Sr. blaming his son’s positive PED test on a haircut.
The baseball world was floored on Friday afternoon last week when it was revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. The San Diego Padres‘ dreams of having him in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Josh Bell...
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Last week, MLB suspended San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games after he violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. On Thursday, the 23-year-old reportedly met with the Padres' president of baseball operations and general manager, A.J. Preller. However, Tatis has yet to address his teammates since news of the suspension broke.
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Left-hander Steven Matz could be ready to rejoin the Cardinals in September, even if he returns as a reliever. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Matz will throw off the mound this weekend, less than a month after tearing the MCL in his left knee while fielding a ground ball in Cincinnati.
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
For some fans who have been out of it for a while they might be wondering why Josh Bell and Juan Soto are in Padres jerseys, and C.J. Abrams is in a Washington Nationals jersey. That blockbuster trade has propelled the Nationals farm system into a top-half of the Majors’ farm system. It is much better than the Nats’ preseason rankings of bottom of the barrel — that’s for sure. The Nats have Abrams starting at shorstop tonight, and MacKenzie Gore is on the 15-day IL and will do some throwing this week as he recovers from some arm soreness.
