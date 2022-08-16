ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes Against Children

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmDuF_0hJmKHB400

Hortillosa was sentenced 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison for his conviction

PISMO BEACH — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Aug. 15 that Todd Anthony Hortillosa (44) of Pismo Beach has been sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison for his conviction on 10 counts of sex crimes against three children occurring over a nine year period.

At the jury trial each of the three survivors, now aged 23, 14 and 11, testified to the prolonged sexual abuse inflicted by Hortillosa. The sexual abuse escalated with each victim, but ultimately stopped after it was reported to a teacher by a then 11-year-old survivor.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This lengthy sentence amply reflects the horrific betrayal of trust and devastating effects of Mr. Hortillosa’s crimes. We will continue do everything within our power to hold child predators accountable to the maximum extent possible.”

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff’s Detective James Wyett and District Attorney’s Office Investigator Rosalba Denny were the primary investigators. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker who is assigned to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prosecution Unit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Earl Everett Yates 1929-2022

Former Atascadero resident Earl Everett Yates passed away at home on July 24, 2022. He was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota, on August 3, 1929, 4th child of Eugene William Carter and Gladys Meryl Corey. Earl was given the last name of his stepfather Barton Vermont Yates after Gladys divorced Eugene and later remarried Barton in 1933.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

APD Respond to Armed Robbery at Home Depot

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Law Enforcement responded to an armed robbery call from a Home Depot employee advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon. On Aug. 6, Atascadero Police Department (APD) received the 911 call at approximately 3:55 p.m. On arrival, APD units...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Atascadero News

Volunteers Needed for Atascadero Business Walk

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hitting the streets to learn about issues facing the local business community. The Chamber will conduct a Business Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 28. The goal is to recruit 100 volunteers, grouped in teams of two, to visit ten businesses each so that a total of 500 businesses are visited. Asking just a few questions to managers and owners will allow the Chamber staff to learn of any challenges and opportunities confronting businesses, to plan future programs, and to add or revise resources that will help businesses flourish.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Jace Simon Martinus 1991-2022

Jace Simon Martinus, age 31, of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, with his parents by his side at their family home in San Ardo. Jace was born on January 17, 1991, in Monterey, Calif. Jace attended St. Rose School in Paso Robles and graduated...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#District Attorney
The Atascadero News

AUSD Removes Live Streaming of School Board Meetings

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) has confirmed that they will no longer be live streaming their school board meetings via their YouTube channel at this time. Community members noticed the change when during the Aug. 2 meeting, a live stream never became available to attendees virtually.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atascadero News

APD Respond to Vehicle Burglary with Pursuit

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Officers responded to a vehicle burglary on El Camino Real on the evening of Tuesday, July 26. At about 6:28 p.m., Atascadero Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 8600 block of El Camino Real. An officer responded and learned the victim’s vehicle had been broken into while it was parked unattended. The theft was accomplished by breaking a window.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Hop’s Bounce House of Atascadero Donates Over 100 Backpacks

ATASCADERO — Back in 2018, Hop’s Bounce House owners David and Laurel Shepherd saw a need in Atascadero and decided to help fill it. Four years later, Hop’s back-to-school drive is still going strong, providing backpacks and school supplies to children in the community, making their transition back to school a smooth one. This year the back-to-school drive started on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Gears Up for 2022 General Elections

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City has four seats up for re-election later this year on Nov. 8. The open seats are as follows; Mayor (currently held by Heather Moreno), two City Council seats (currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom and Susan Funk), and Treasurer (currently held by Gere Sibbach).
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Kristin Smart Murder Trial Hits Another Delay

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After returning to court on Monday, July 25, the Kristin Smart Murder Trial has once again been delayed. The jury, reporters, and court officials returned to court on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with the plan to continue testimonies. However, shortly after Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe took her seat in the courtroom, she announced the trial would be postponed until next Monday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Emma “Leta” Phillips 1937-2022

A native of Paso Robles, CA, Emma “Leta” Phillips, 84, entered Eternal Shalom on June 25, 2022, in Grants Pass, Oregon. Surrounded by family as she peacefully entered into Heaven. Leta was born December 18, 1937, in Templeton, CA (she was the seventh child) to John & Emma...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Testimonies for Kristin Smart Murder Trial Continue

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Kristin Smart murder trial continued on Friday, July 22, resuming the cross-examination of Kristin’s father, Stan Smart. Paul Flores, 45, is charged in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Paul was arrested in April 2021 — on the same day, his father, Ruben Flores, was arrested as an accessory after the fact — accused of helping his son hide Kristin’s remains.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy