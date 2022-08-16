ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of speculation about why Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Vikings ended in a tiff and, ultimately, a trade to the Buffalo Bills. Was it his relationship with quarterback with Kirk Cousins? Unhappiness with his role in the offense?One thing we can rule out: it wasn't the entertainment in Minnesota. Diggs tweeted Tuesday that the state "has the best fair in the world lol no debate.""I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long," Diggs tweeted earlier. "I need a funnel cake."The Minnesota State Fair is the nation's second largest, behind only Texas. It's...
Vikings change around practice schedule

Leading into the second week of the preseason, the Vikings have altered their schedule for training camp. Coming into TCO Performance Center are the San Francisco 49ers. Led by Kyle Shanahan, they were a quarter away from making the Super Bowl. The practices between the two teams will be beneficial for both sides and it will also include Shanahan reuniting with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Yardbarker

Vikings offense has its moments in joint practice with 49ers

EAGAN — Around 9 o’clock on Wednesday morning, Kirk Cousins stood in the shade in a hoodie and talked about his return to practice after missing several days due to a positive COVID test. He told his wife that it was the best five days to miss because he only lost one full speed practice. Cousins reported feeling fully recovered from his bout with the virus and headed off to the practice field.
NBC Sports

Mike Evans, Russell Gage won’t take part in practices with Titans

Quarterback Tom Brady won’t be the only Buccaneers offensive player missing from this week’s joint practices with the Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that the team will also be practicing without wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage. Evans left practice earlier this month with a hamstring injury while Gage has missed the last week with a leg injury.
