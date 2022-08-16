Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lands a new job
After being fired from his position as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer went radio silent. Weeks and months went by and he hadn’t spoken to the media about his firing or tenure with the Vikings. Zimmer did somewhat break the silence when he was hired...
Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of speculation about why Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Vikings ended in a tiff and, ultimately, a trade to the Buffalo Bills. Was it his relationship with quarterback with Kirk Cousins? Unhappiness with his role in the offense?One thing we can rule out: it wasn't the entertainment in Minnesota. Diggs tweeted Tuesday that the state "has the best fair in the world lol no debate.""I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long," Diggs tweeted earlier. "I need a funnel cake."The Minnesota State Fair is the nation's second largest, behind only Texas. It's...
Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts
At least five more players will need to be cut by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Vikings change around practice schedule
Leading into the second week of the preseason, the Vikings have altered their schedule for training camp. Coming into TCO Performance Center are the San Francisco 49ers. Led by Kyle Shanahan, they were a quarter away from making the Super Bowl. The practices between the two teams will be beneficial for both sides and it will also include Shanahan reuniting with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of the 49ers-Vikings Joint Practices: Trey Lance Cooks
Lance is a game manager AND a play maker, unlike the previous starting quarterback, who was neither.
NFL・
Watch: Panthers, Patriots fight again after cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots got together on Wednesday for the second of their two joint practices on the week, and . . . oh, excuse us. There’s been a slight change in programming here, folks. It turns out the two teams actually got together on Wednesday...
Trent Williams Has High Praise for Vikings Lineman
The Vikings might have gotten a steal in the draft last year. In the 2020 NFL draft, the Vikings were very interested in trading with the Washington Commanders for All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. It came out on day three of the draft that Williams wouldn’t play for the Vikings so he wound up in San Francisco.
Yardbarker
Vikings offense has its moments in joint practice with 49ers
EAGAN — Around 9 o’clock on Wednesday morning, Kirk Cousins stood in the shade in a hoodie and talked about his return to practice after missing several days due to a positive COVID test. He told his wife that it was the best five days to miss because he only lost one full speed practice. Cousins reported feeling fully recovered from his bout with the virus and headed off to the practice field.
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers get good injury news to open joint practices with Vikings
The 49ers needed some good news on the injury front after three members of their starting secondary went down within a two weeks of each other. One of those players returned to practice Wednesday though when the 49ers opened their joint sessions vs. the Vikings in Minnesota. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley,...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans, Russell Gage won’t take part in practices with Titans
Quarterback Tom Brady won’t be the only Buccaneers offensive player missing from this week’s joint practices with the Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that the team will also be practicing without wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage. Evans left practice earlier this month with a hamstring injury while Gage has missed the last week with a leg injury.
Comments / 0