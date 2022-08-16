Read full article on original website
What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retried the body of an adult female from...
LMPD: 70-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just outside Middletown. Louisville Metro Police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 8th Division officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a collision at S. Beckley Station Road. According to LMPD, around...
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
wdrb.com
Update: authorities release ID of 70-year-old who died in motorcycle crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 suffering 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Tuesday night killed one female and left a male with "life-threatening" injuries, Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed"...
LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
wdrb.com
Louisville shop fixing bikes in honor of cyclist injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bicycle shop is repairing and restoring bikes in honor of a cyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run. Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
wdrb.com
Fire hydrants in Mt. Washington are receiving color-coded paint. Here's why
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive around Mt. Washington, you might notice fire hydrants topped off with blue, green, orange or red paint. There's a reason for that, officials said this week. The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District said the colors let responding fire departments know how many...
Police chase ends in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit. The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least...
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
