Read full article on original website
Related
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
Grimes Is Looking Into Getting 'Elf Ear Modifiers' & Elon Musk Had Something To Say About It
Grimes is looking to get some work done, and it seems Elon Musk has an opinion about it. On August 15, the Canadian musician posted a call out on her Twitter looking for various recommendations for plastic surgeries and surgeons. "2 years ago I made an appt with a great...
electrek.co
Elon Musk reveals more details about Tesla Robot, sees people gifting it to elderly parents
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed more details about Tesla Optimus, the company’s upcoming humanoid robot, and how he sees the product rolling out over the next decade. Over the last few years, Musk has been getting quite cozy with the Chinese government. In a country known for its...
Daily Beast
‘The Daily Show’ and William Shatner Join Forces to Expose Elon Musk
For the latest installment of its long-running “Dailyshowography” series of short films on “great men,” The Daily Show enlisted a very special narrator. “What do you think of when you think of the future?” actor William Shatner asks at the top of this exclusive segment from Tuesday night’s episode as images of rockets, robots and “cybertrucks” appear on the screen.
Tesla disputes report that its legal chief in charge of investigating Elon Musk's right-hand man has left the company
Tesla responded to Bloomberg's story in a tweet on Wednesday denying that legal chief David Searle had left the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
teslarati.com
Tesla is opening its 4th Austin, TX showroom
Tesla is opening its fourth showroom in Austin, Texas according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction is expected to begin on September 26, 2022, and if all goes to plan, it will be completed by February 28, 2023. The new Tesla showroom will...
Elon Musk Walks a Fine Line With Ties to China
Elon Musk is walking on eggshells in China. The billionaire chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) defines himself as one of the most ardent defenders of free speech. He'd said that protecting free speech was one reason he bid $44 billion for microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) . (He has withdrawn the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Says Tesla Giga Shanghai China Made 1 Million EVs
Elon Musk says that Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China has reached a monumental milestone since it started producing electric vehicles (EVs), hitting the 1 million production mark. The latest milestone of Giga Shanghai comes shortly after the giant all-electric automaker has upgraded its facilities to significantly increase its production. Elon...
torquenews.com
BREAKING! Tesla Inspires BMW With 4680 Batteries, New Deal Shows
Tesla’s use of 4680 cylindrical batteries appears to be inspiring other automakers like the BMW. Reuters exclusively reports that China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe. "EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new...
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Just Broke the Tesla Model S’s Nürburgring EV Record
The Nürburgring has a new electric king—and this time it’s German. Porsche has just announced that the Taycan has regained its title as the fastest production EV to circle the infamous “Green Hell” after completing a lap in just 7:33.3. That time easily beats the previous mark, which was set by the Tesla Model S last year. Lars Kern drove the Taycan Turbo S on its recent record-setting run around the race complex’s 12.9-mile north loop, according to the automaker. He was able to complete his trip around the winding circuit more than two seconds quicker than the high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid...
CARS・
teslarati.com
Elon Musk raises awareness of Twitter’s lack of transparency on ad audits
In a response to a recent tweet, Elon Musk highlighted Twitter’s avoidance of sharing how it verifies ads on the platform. Who does the audits? Where are the audits? These questions were brought up by Andrea Stroppa who noted that the only information about these audits can be found on a Twitter blog post titled, “Expanding our commitment to brand safety.”
teslarati.com
Tesla loses Head of Legal who oversaw internal purchasing probe
Tesla has lost its Head of Legal, David Searle, who reportedly left his position at the automaker less than a month ago. Searle oversaw an internal purchasing probe during his final days at the company before leaving. Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the matter, said Searle was relieved by...
Benzinga
Indonesian President Says Committed To Convincing Elon Musk To Make Tesla EVs In The Country — Not Just Batteries
Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Tesla Inc. TSLA to manufacture cars in the country and not just batteries, according to Bloomberg News. Widodo reportedly said the nation is willing to take the time required to convince Elon Musk to see Indonesia as more than just a rich hub of resources.
Elon Musk Says He's Buying Manchester United
Whatever the answer, the message is likely to cause an earthquake in the soccer world at a time when the national championships have just restarted in Europe. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, just mentioned Manchester United, one of the most famous football clubs in the planet. Some will say that it would be a match from hell but for others it would be a real cataclysm.
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
Comments / 0