Business

MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Daily Beast

‘The Daily Show’ and William Shatner Join Forces to Expose Elon Musk

For the latest installment of its long-running “Dailyshowography” series of short films on “great men,” The Daily Show enlisted a very special narrator. “What do you think of when you think of the future?” actor William Shatner asks at the top of this exclusive segment from Tuesday night’s episode as images of rockets, robots and “cybertrucks” appear on the screen.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'

Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
yankodesign.com

Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
teslarati.com

Tesla is opening its 4th Austin, TX showroom

Tesla is opening its fourth showroom in Austin, Texas according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction is expected to begin on September 26, 2022, and if all goes to plan, it will be completed by February 28, 2023. The new Tesla showroom will...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Walks a Fine Line With Ties to China

Elon Musk is walking on eggshells in China. The billionaire chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) defines himself as one of the most ardent defenders of free speech. He'd said that protecting free speech was one reason he bid $44 billion for microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) . (He has withdrawn the...
itechpost.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Giga Shanghai China Made 1 Million EVs

Elon Musk says that Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China has reached a monumental milestone since it started producing electric vehicles (EVs), hitting the 1 million production mark. The latest milestone of Giga Shanghai comes shortly after the giant all-electric automaker has upgraded its facilities to significantly increase its production. Elon...
torquenews.com

BREAKING! Tesla Inspires BMW With 4680 Batteries, New Deal Shows

Tesla’s use of 4680 cylindrical batteries appears to be inspiring other automakers like the BMW. Reuters exclusively reports that China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe. "EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new...
Robb Report

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Just Broke the Tesla Model S’s Nürburgring EV Record

The Nürburgring has a new electric king—and this time it’s German. Porsche has just announced that the Taycan has regained its title as the fastest production EV to circle the infamous “Green Hell” after completing a lap in just 7:33.3. That time easily beats the previous mark, which was set by the Tesla Model S last year. Lars Kern drove the Taycan Turbo S on its recent record-setting run around the race complex’s 12.9-mile north loop, according to the automaker. He was able to complete his trip around the winding circuit more than two seconds quicker than the high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk raises awareness of Twitter’s lack of transparency on ad audits

In a response to a recent tweet, Elon Musk highlighted Twitter’s avoidance of sharing how it verifies ads on the platform. Who does the audits? Where are the audits? These questions were brought up by Andrea Stroppa who noted that the only information about these audits can be found on a Twitter blog post titled, “Expanding our commitment to brand safety.”
teslarati.com

Tesla loses Head of Legal who oversaw internal purchasing probe

Tesla has lost its Head of Legal, David Searle, who reportedly left his position at the automaker less than a month ago. Searle oversaw an internal purchasing probe during his final days at the company before leaving. Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the matter, said Searle was relieved by...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says He's Buying Manchester United

Whatever the answer, the message is likely to cause an earthquake in the soccer world at a time when the national championships have just restarted in Europe. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, just mentioned Manchester United, one of the most famous football clubs in the planet. Some will say that it would be a match from hell but for others it would be a real cataclysm.
