Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Columbia Falls treatment plant power failure leads to untreated sewage in river
A major power failure at the Columbia Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday led to untreated raw sewage being discharged into the Flathead River.
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
Elmo Fire update: Aug. 14
A total of eight structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which began on July 29 west of Elmo along Highway 28.
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Over $200K in stolen property recovered in Missoula County
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports detectives have recovered over $200,000 worth of stolen property.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
NBCMontana
Officials search for Missoula pre-release walkaway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Corwin Joshua Way, 21, who walked away from the Missoula Correctional Services on Monday. Way is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Way was convicted of felony burglary and was sentenced to five years in 2021. Please...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
mtpr.org
John Engen, longtime mayor of Missoula, dies at 57
Missoula’s longest serving mayor died Monday. John Engen was elected in 2005 and served from 2006 until his death. According to the Montana Historical Society, that likely makes him one of Montana’s longest-serving mayors. Five months ago Engen announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He died at...
‘Yellowstone’ is Back Filming Season 5 in Downtown Missoula, Montana: WATCH
Well, the Big Sky state can’t shake Yellowstone that easily. Production is back underway in Missoula, Montana, which is sure to excite fans. It’s been a bit of a game, who can spot the film crew first, for many in the state. The show seems to be filming in more locations than ever before, and that might have to do with one very important piece of information in the Season 5 story. Flashbacks.
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
