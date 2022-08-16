ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cine it all: Vikings safety keeping perspective in 1st camp

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIB4G_0hJmJwtI00

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The path that led Lewis Cine to pro football has taken plenty of turns, with more life experiences packed into 22 years than the typical NFL rookie.

If he doesn’t crack the starting lineup in time for Minnesota’s season opener, well, that’ll hardly be worth sweating — even for a first-round draft pick.

“Nothing is going to be handed to me. I’m going to have to work, and I definitely understand that, but I know there’s a place for me on the defense,” said Cine, who has spent the majority of training camp on the second team behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum. “I know I’m going to contribute somewhere, defense and special teams, so take my spot and take my assignment and do the best way I can.”

The Vikings held Smith out of the first exhibition game at Las Vegas last week for injury precaution, a veteran privilege of sorts for a six-time Pro Bowl pick entering his 11th year in the league. Cine started that game next to Bynum, who was a bright spot as a rookie backup and spot starter last season when Xavier Woods played next to Smith in the back end.

Woods was not re-signed and Cine, the hard-hitting former Georgia star fresh off the national championship team, landed in Minnesota with the 32nd overall selection.

“He’s a focused, mature young guy. He comes focused every day to get better,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. “He’s learning a lot of things.”

The education process began for Cine — pronounced “seen” — much earlier than most of his peers. Born in Haiti when his mother was 16, Cine moved to Florida with extended family at age 4. He hopped to Massachusetts next, then Texas, living with different relatives along the way as he began to build the profile of a top prep football prospect. He wound up at Georgia and played on one of the most dominant defenses in the recent history of the sport.

Cine also has a 5-year-old daughter, Bella, whose presence prompted him to skip most of the usual college fun being had by teammates and classmates.

“The game of football can end in an instant, so I’m enjoying the journey, making relationships, basically enjoying the company of the guys that I’m doing this with,” Cine said.

He’s planning on the company of family in Minnesota with him this fall, too. His mother has been preparing to leave Chile, where she has been living. His daughter will start kindergarten. In the meantime, he’s been checking out the ample lakes in the area and taken up fishing in classic fashion for a Minnesotan.

“I’m having a great time, being around the water,” Cine said. “It’s a place to unwind and kind of take you away from the football world. Football can take a mental toll.”

His face often covered partially by his dyed dreadlocks, Cine carries himself with a palpable level of maturity and expresses himself in terms revealing a depth of human understanding developed along his winding road to the NFL.

One surprise so far?

“You can compete with someone and still talk and be friends. In college that was never the mentality. It was, ’If I’m competing with you, we ain’t going to talk,” Cine said. “Now, I can compete with someone day in and day out, but we can still vibe, still talk, still laugh, still be cordial.”

So regardless of whether it’s Bynum or Cine on the field for the first snap on Sept. 11 when the Vikings host rival Green Bay, Cine will continue to play an increasingly important part of this revamped defense under Donatell.

“You can’t be mad at yourself. You have to understand that some things do take time in terms of learning new stuff. You have to take the little wins,” Cine said. “I have a lot of won reps and have lost some. You learn from the losses, but also not to get too down on myself and enjoy the fact that it’s like, ‘OK, I can play with that guy. I can play with that guy.’”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
City
Eagan, MN
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a lot of speculation about why Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Vikings ended in a tiff and, ultimately, a trade to the Buffalo Bills. Was it his relationship with quarterback with Kirk Cousins? Unhappiness with his role in the offense?One thing we can rule out: it wasn't the entertainment in Minnesota. Diggs tweeted Tuesday that the state "has the best fair in the world lol no debate.""I haven't been to a fair or carnival in so long," Diggs tweeted earlier. "I need a funnel cake."The Minnesota State Fair is the nation's second largest, behind only Texas. It's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday

Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football
fantasypros.com

Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens

According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears

Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
The Associated Press

A list of key dates and games for the 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA schedule was released Wednesday. A look at some of the key dates for the league this coming season:. Boston Celtics: Oct. 18, Philadelphia (NBA opening night) Golden State Warriors: Oct. 18, Los Angeles Lakers (NBA opening night) Houston Rockets: Oct. 19, at Atlanta. Indiana Pacers: Oct. 19, Washington.
NBA
FOX Sports

Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy