A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
KHOU
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Migrants continue to cross the border and many have run into issues. Either they were unprepared for what to expect when they enter the United States or their plans didn’t go as expected.
CBS Austin
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
CBS Austin
Dry Streak Ends: Rain finally pours down on Central Texas after 2 months without a drop
AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two months without a drop, rain is finally pouring down on Central Texas for six of the next 7 days beginning Thursday afternoon. The "positive" weather change begins as a "cold" front moves in from the north with storms, knocking us down into the 70s and the highs in the 90s for the rest of the forecast.
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
