ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Q&A: Lanhee Chen, Republican candidate for State Controller

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The race for State Controller does not traditionally get a ton of attention during an election cycle, but this year is different. Republican candidate, Lanhee Chen, was the only member of his party to get more votes than his Democratic opponents in a statewide race during the primary election in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday amid sweltering California heat; Here’s a timeline of the forecast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's grid operator issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as energy use is expected to increase amid high temperatures. The Flex Alert, which is a call for voluntary electricity conservation to avoid the risk of rolling power outages, will run from 4-9 p.m., according to California's Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy