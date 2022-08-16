Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Flex Alert issued for today, fast food workers rally at state Capitol, Giuliani set to testify
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Q&A: Lanhee Chen, Republican candidate for State Controller
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The race for State Controller does not traditionally get a ton of attention during an election cycle, but this year is different. Republican candidate, Lanhee Chen, was the only member of his party to get more votes than his Democratic opponents in a statewide race during the primary election in June.
KCRA.com
California Gov. Newsom announces $4.7B plan to address kids’ mental health. Here's what is in the plan
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a $4.7 billion effort to increase access to mental health and substance use support services for young people in the state. The “Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health” is aimed at helping kids and other Californians up to age 25.
KCRA.com
Q&A: Gov. Newsom weighs in on his last-minute climate action requests
— Gov. Gavin Newsom originally did not think he’d be able to attend the 26th annual Lake Tahoe Summit but ended up being a last-minute attendee of the bipartisan gathering of California and Nevada lawmakers, and community members. The governor arrived halfway through the event dressed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday amid sweltering California heat; Here’s a timeline of the forecast
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's grid operator issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as energy use is expected to increase amid high temperatures. The Flex Alert, which is a call for voluntary electricity conservation to avoid the risk of rolling power outages, will run from 4-9 p.m., according to California's Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO.
KCRA.com
'Chasing the shade': How some people across Sacramento region dealt with triple-digit heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Sacramento so far, and across the Northern California region, many areas saw temperatures above 100 degrees. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said 107 degrees was recorded in Sacramento, up from the previous record this year of 106 in recent weeks.
KCRA.com
Terrifying video shows brutal winds, transformer explosion during storm in Florida
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida on Wednesday. Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley from Orange City captured video on their Ring camera of the severe storm. The video shows heavy rain being driven by strong winds. Then a transformer explodes, sending a cloud of smoke...
KCRA.com
Referee shortage impacts high school football game schedules in Sacramento region
As football season kicks off, a shortage of referees is forcing high schools across Northern California to rearrange their game-day schedules. Instead of Friday night games, some schools will have to move a game or two to another night of the week this season. Kristofer Zanardelli, who has been a...
Comments / 0