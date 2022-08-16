The Netherlands is famous for many things but perhaps nothing is so uniquely Dutch as their embrace of the humble bicycle.And if the whole world biked as much as they do in the Netherlands, over 680 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions could be avoided every year — more than the annual emissions of Germany, a new study has found.The study highlighted the importance of the sustainable, carbon-free transportation, adding new weight to arguments for expanding bike-friendly infrastructure like dedicated cycle lanes.Researchers looked at bike production and use around the world since the mid-20th century, with emphasis placed...

