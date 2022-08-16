ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students for their first official day back. Updated: 18 hours ago. A child in Douglas County had...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Wednesday we’re on track for returning storm chances Thursday... We’ll warm a few more degrees to the mid 80s Thursday under increasing clouds. The evening will bring returning spotty storm chances that linger into early Friday. Chances begin to the NW of the Metro between 4-5PM where a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, NE
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators

A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT

Bellevue Loop Trail inching closer to opening

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The heartland flood of 2019 left a trail of destruction behind the R616 levee and the Bellevue Loop Trail is included in the long list of what was destroyed. The trail was set to be closed for two years due to construction delays, it’s been three....
BELLEVUE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

I-480 Eastbound in Downtown Omaha to Close for a Month Starting Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral

A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue’s Old Towne breaks ground, working on new look

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue’s Old Towne is working on a new look. The ground was broken Thursday morning on the first phase of the Frontier District. The first project was a multi-million dollar mixed-use building that will feature apartments and retail. Officials believe this project will bring much-needed service to Old Towne Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic study recommends roundabouts on Farnam Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is considering roundabouts to solve traffic problems on Farnam Street’s two-way conversion. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s Office, a recent traffic study reveals several problem areas on Farnam Street. The road has several intersections with higher crash rates compared to the city’s average.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy