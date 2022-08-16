Read full article on original website
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students for their first official day back.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Wednesday we’re on track for returning storm chances Thursday... We’ll warm a few more degrees to the mid 80s Thursday under increasing clouds. The evening will bring returning spotty storm chances that linger into early Friday. Chances begin to the NW of the Metro between 4-5PM where a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 18 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Thursday morning, August 18, 2022.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A little morning fog then back to the 80s this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a little fog in the area after temperatures have cooled down to near 60 degrees. That will burn off pretty quickly by mid morning and we’ll warm into the 80s with the abundant sunshine. Dew points in the 60s...
BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4.
Stothert to be out of town for 42 business days in 2022 by mid-September
Stothert will have been out of town for one of four days in 2022 after a trip to Italy. The trip is in part to further plans to solidify a sister city agreement.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Sunny Wednesday, planning around late week storm chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine returns as clouds clear after a gloomy start to Tuesday. We’ll hang on to the sunshine Wednesday and it will be a pleasant day for the outdoors! Your bus stop planner for the kids heading back to school doesn’t bring any issues with a cool and sunny start in the 60s. A few clouds and low 80s by 3 PM.
Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Bellevue Loop Trail inching closer to opening
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The heartland flood of 2019 left a trail of destruction behind the R616 levee and the Bellevue Loop Trail is included in the long list of what was destroyed. The trail was set to be closed for two years due to construction delays, it’s been three....
Organizers, abortion clinic respond as petition to ban abortion in Bellevue city limits circulates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On August 1, several citizens filed a request that the city of Bellevue creates an ordinance to declare them a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” a trend that has been growing across the United States in recent years and months. “Bellevue is a city...
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
Emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants in Omaha
The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status.
I-480 Eastbound in Downtown Omaha to Close for a Month Starting Next Week
(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.
Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral
A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
Bellevue’s Old Towne breaks ground, working on new look
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue’s Old Towne is working on a new look. The ground was broken Thursday morning on the first phase of the Frontier District. The first project was a multi-million dollar mixed-use building that will feature apartments and retail. Officials believe this project will bring much-needed service to Old Towne Bellevue.
Omaha traffic study recommends roundabouts on Farnam Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is considering roundabouts to solve traffic problems on Farnam Street’s two-way conversion. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s Office, a recent traffic study reveals several problem areas on Farnam Street. The road has several intersections with higher crash rates compared to the city’s average.
