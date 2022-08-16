Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Details
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple during their time together. Unfortunately, not all relationships last, and theirs certainly didn't, as they called things off at some point during the pandemic. However, Rodgers speaks highly of Patrick, opening up about their time together in a recent interview.
Manti Te'o reflects on catfishing hoax in Netflix documentary: 'I needed to reveal it'
Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was interviewed about his role in a Netflix documentary that focuses on him being catfished in 2013.
'The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist' Revisits Manti Te'o's Curious Tale — Where Is He Now?
A two-part documentary series on Netflix titled The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist revisits the catfishing scandal involving Manti Te'o, the former NFL player who became embroiled in a false relationship in January 2013. Now that it's been almost a decade, what is Manti's life like? What has the athlete been up to?
Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans
We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
How catfished football player Manti Te'o got through 'darkest moments' of girlfriend hoax
"Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist” tells the story of catfished football player Manti Te'o, who mourned the loss of a love he'd never met.
Look: Brett Favre Reveals His 4 Favorite Wide Receivers
Brett Favre's playing career is long gone, but the legendary NFL quarterback still keeps a very close eye on today's game. In a new segment for The 33rd Team, the former Green Bay Packers star named his four favorite NFL wide receivers. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opens the list.
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Veteran Wideout Claim
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos released veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. Denver has one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the league, so it wasn't surprising to see. While the Broncos don't need his services, there are plenty of other teams that need talented wide receivers. Count...
Maralee Nichols appears to shade Tristan Thompson over ‘wiser’ caption
Maralee Nichols seemingly shaded Tristan Thompson over his caption that claimed he’d grown “wiser.” The fitness model recently shared a workout selfie on Instagram in which she showed off her fit postpartum figure and wrote, “Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻♀️ never skip leg day.” The seemingly pointed post came mere hours after the NBA free agent shared a cryptic message of his own following the birth of his son via surrogate with Khloé Kardashian. “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀 #DontTryMe,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans quickly flooded Nichols’...
NBA・
Comments / 0