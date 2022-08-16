ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

By Adelmi Ysita
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire.

French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont

The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an acre with no threat to any structures. No injuries were reported in their statement.

