Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire.

The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an acre with no threat to any structures. No injuries were reported in their statement.

