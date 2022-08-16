Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Oh my, Oliseh: No. 94 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
Check out the No. 94 most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history in the 1998 World Cup matchup between Spain and Nigeria. Sunday Oliseh hit a screamer from 30 yards out to ultimately give Nigeria the 3-2 victory over Spain.
‘We are fighting for so many more things than just women’s football’, says England Euros winner Toone
ELLA TOONE joked about being pictured eating a Cornish pasty with the popularity of the Lionesses' soaring after their Euros triumph. And the Manchester United forward, 22, intends to keep using her platform to help grow the women’s game following the team’s historic win. Toone was speaking to...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
U.S. falls 3-1 to Japan, crashes out of U-20 Women’s World Cup
Just like that, the Under-20 World Cup is already over for the USYNT. Facing a must-win final game in Group D, the U.S. U-20s fell 3-1 to Japan, consigning a talent-laden squad to an early exit from a tournament they felt they could win. Japan and the Netherlands, who stunned the USYNT 3-0 on Sunday, are through to the quarterfinals instead. It’s the second straight group stage elimination for the U.S. U-20 team, after a 2018 squad loaded with players who currently start in NWSL finished behind the eventual champions Japan and a very strong Spain side. The U.S. entered the match knowing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds
MUNICH, Germany, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women’s race by five thousandths of a second.
Manchester City’s Keira Walsh: ‘The first few days were a bit surreal’
Less than three weeks since England’s euphoric triumph against Germany at Euro 2022, Keira Walsh returns to her day job on Thursday when Manchester City meet the Kazakh club Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League. The central midfielder was pivotal to England’s tournament...
Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off
Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
BBC
Asamoah Gyan eyes shock return to Ghana squad for World Cup in Qatar
Asamoah Gyan is bidding to make a shock return to the international fold as he eyes a spot in Ghana's squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar. The unattached 36-year-old won the last of his 107 caps for the Black Stars in July 2019, and has not played a club game since an outing in April 2021 for Accra-based side Legon Cities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Epic International Showdown Between the U.S. Women’s National Team and England to Air on the FOX Broadcast Network
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, today announces the massive international friendly between the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and England on Friday, Oct. 7 will air on FOX. The significant announcement was made by David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports.
ESPN
The human cost of FIFA ban: Gokulam Kerala women's team stranded in Tashkent, unable to play AFC Club Championship
On Wednesday evening, Gokulam Kerala FC's women's football team will attend a training session in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Except this session won't be like most others -- they will be training for a match they know isn't going to happen. In a tournament they won't be part of, for no fault of their own.
World Cup Watch: Jesus out to reclaim Brazil's No. 9 jersey
It's one of the biggest honors in soccer: Playing as the center forward for Brazil at a World Cup. Gabriel Jesus knows all about that, having been handed the No. 9 jersey at the 2018 tournament in Russia and — as every Brazilian is acutely aware — failing to score a goal.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Sunday Oliseh's screamer vs. Spain
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Sunday Oliseh's rocket against Spain in 1998. There's something to be said for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brazil boss Tite hits back at Kylian Mbappe with brutal 'Azerbaijan' jibe ahead of the World Cup
Brazil head coach Tite has hit back at Kylian Mbappe after the France star claimed the South American nations do not have the same level of competition as European teams. Brazil are the bookies' favourites to win the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, with defending champions France a close second.
The Ringer
‘22 Goals’: Ronaldo, 2002 World Cup Final in Japan
As the 22nd men’s FIFA World Cup approaches in November 2022, The Ringer introduces 22 Goals, a podcast by Brian Phillips about the most iconic goals scored in the history of the World Cup. Every Wednesday, until the end of Qatar 2022, we’ll publish an adapted version of each 22 Goals episode. Today’s story involves the “original” Ronaldo from the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
FOX Sports
Kobe, Jeonbuk Motors advance in Asian Champions League
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Vissel Kobe moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League with a 3-2 win over Japanese rival Yokohama F. Marinos on Thursday. Despite being third from bottom in the J.League standings, Kobe was too good for the Japanese league leader in the second-round encounter at Saitama Stadium.
FOX Sports
Dynamo Kyiv loses 2-0 to Benfica in 1st leg of UCL playoff
LODZ, Poland (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely bid to qualify for the Champions League ran up against a tough Benfica team that won 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday. Dynamo’s fifth game in Champions League qualifying in the past month was played in Poland...
Sporting News
FIFA 23: New teams, new stadiums in the game this year
FIFA 23 promises to deliver a host of new additions and tweaks to last year's game. One of the most notable differences between editions, is the presence of new teams and stadiums. FIFA 23 will deliver massively on this front with some iconic clubs and venues returning to the EA...
Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
ESPN
Why did FIFA ban India? What does it imply and how can it be lifted?
FIFA's decision to suspend the All India Football Federation has been explained in its letter to the AIFF. The letter also expands on what needs to be done and what the suspension implies. ESPN looks at the letter and breaks it down for better understanding of the situation:. Why did...
FOX Sports
Monterrey downs Thorns 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Goalkeeper Alex Godinez stopped Janine Beckie's attempt and Monterrey defeated the Portland Thorns 3-2 on a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the Women’s International Champions Cup on Wednesday night. Las Reyadas will play Lyon in the championship Saturday. Ines Benyahia converted the...
Comments / 0