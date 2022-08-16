ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday

Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
The Spun

Julian Edelman Reportedly Lands New Job In Media

Julian Edelman is shifting to the podcasting realm. The former New England Patriots wide receiver joined forces with comedian Sam Morril to create Games with Names, a podcast remembering some of the greatest games and moments in sports history. The duo released a promotional clip teasing guests such as Peyton...
The Spun

Photos: Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend Enjoyed The Summer

Football season is right around the corner, but we still have a couple of weeks of summer left. Bill Belichick is obviously already in football mode, but his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is still enjoying the warm months. Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years, though they are...
NBC Sports

Belichick delivers heartfelt speech on James White's legacy

The New England Patriots gave James White a proper sendoff on Tuesday after the running back announced his retirement from the NFL. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and a number of White's former teammates were in attendance for his retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Belichick highlighted the event with a heartfelt speech on the legacy White leaves behind with the organization.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury News

The New England Patriots have placed veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler on the injured reserve. Butler, 32, has not practiced since Thursday's preseason opener. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Dang. With other guys rising in camp I wondered about Butler," one fan wrote. "Tough to...
FOX Sports

Bill Belichick’s risky approach at corner indicates schematic shift for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is the team's next CB1. And he isn't. So far as we've seen, Mills is not a CB1 in the traditional sense for a Bill Belichick defense. Mills isn't the next Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler or Darrelle Revis or Asante Samuel or Ty Law. For years, the Patriots have had elite cornerback after elite cornerback. Most recently, Belichick trusted J.C. Jackson with receivers of every shape, size and speed. But Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a whopping $82.5 million this offseason.
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

