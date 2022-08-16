Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday
Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
Julian Edelman Reportedly Lands New Job In Media
Julian Edelman is shifting to the podcasting realm. The former New England Patriots wide receiver joined forces with comedian Sam Morril to create Games with Names, a podcast remembering some of the greatest games and moments in sports history. The duo released a promotional clip teasing guests such as Peyton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend Enjoyed The Summer
Football season is right around the corner, but we still have a couple of weeks of summer left. Bill Belichick is obviously already in football mode, but his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is still enjoying the warm months. Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years, though they are...
NBC Sports
Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef. It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting. According to multiple reporters, on the...
NBC Sports
Belichick delivers heartfelt speech on James White's legacy
The New England Patriots gave James White a proper sendoff on Tuesday after the running back announced his retirement from the NFL. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and a number of White's former teammates were in attendance for his retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Belichick highlighted the event with a heartfelt speech on the legacy White leaves behind with the organization.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury News
The New England Patriots have placed veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler on the injured reserve. Butler, 32, has not practiced since Thursday's preseason opener. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Dang. With other guys rising in camp I wondered about Butler," one fan wrote. "Tough to...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick’s risky approach at corner indicates schematic shift for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass — New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is the team's next CB1. And he isn't. So far as we've seen, Mills is not a CB1 in the traditional sense for a Bill Belichick defense. Mills isn't the next Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler or Darrelle Revis or Asante Samuel or Ty Law. For years, the Patriots have had elite cornerback after elite cornerback. Most recently, Belichick trusted J.C. Jackson with receivers of every shape, size and speed. But Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a whopping $82.5 million this offseason.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick not concerned with naming top cornerback
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick does not put much stock into the top cornerback role. Some could argue that is evident, considering what has transpired with the last couple of top corners for the team. Belichick traded Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers last October. And J. C. Jackson left the team via free agency in March.
Patriots Preseason: Week 1 Too Much Blitzing!; Week 2 Too Much Fighting?
New England's Bill Belichick suggests the New York Giants' defense was overly aggressive in blitzing his quarterbacks in preseason opener.
NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022
Week 2 of the NFL preseason has officially arrived! The Carolina Panthers will clash with the New England Patriots in Foxborough as the excitement of football season continues to grow. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Panthers-Patriots prediction and pick will be set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mookie Betts Sends Supportive Message To Hospitalized Little Leaguer
Mookie Betts sent a heartfelt message to a young fan after a scary incident. Twelve-year-old Easton Oliverson of Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League team suffered a head injury after falling from his bunk in Williamsport, Pa. on Monday. His team is in Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0