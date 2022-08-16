ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Inevitable Rematch Could Mean Curtains for [Spoiler]

You win some, you lose some. Stefan is back! OK, technically right now, it’s just his body that’s back on Days of Our Lives, but the man himself is soon to follow once he gets his transplant. And once that happens, you can bet “Stabi” is sure to follow — though the jury’s still out on whether Jake’s heart will yearn for Ava, while Stefan’s brain goes for Gabi.
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
The List

Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
The List

Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet

According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Major Season 10 Spoiler Spotted on Set

A Chicago PD Twitter fan page just gave away a major spoiler ahead of this fall’s season 10 premiere. May’s finale left audiences on the edge of their seats when they watched Hank Voight’s secrecy lead to a surprising death. As the show ended, his informant, Anna Avalos, learned the truth about Javier Escano’s part in her physical assault years prior—and she killed him. Then in a panic, she pointed a gun at Voight, which gave Hailey Upton no choice but to shoot her. Sadly, the gunshot was fatal.
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC

NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
