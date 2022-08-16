Read full article on original website
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
18, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. • La Mesa to pay $125K over arrest (San Diego Union-Tribune) • San Diego City buys land to expand...
ALL SAN DIEGO EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS NOW OFFICIALLY SENIOR-FRIENDLY
August 17, 2022 (San Diego) - Officials from the County’s Health and Human Services Agency, local hospitals and healthcare agencies gathered Thursday to celebrate the county becoming the first in the nation to earn a regionwide “senior-friendly” emergency department accreditation for all 18 of its hospitals. The...
Veterans of East County
August 18, 2022 (Santee) – The Veterans East County Alliance and the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce invite you to honor veteran-owned businesses and veteran-friendly businesses. The VECA’s anniversary celebration event will take place on Wednesday, August 31 from 5 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. at Carlton Oaks Golf...
PILOT SURVIVES PLANE CRASH NEAR I-8 BRIDGES IN EL CAJON
August 19, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A small plane crashed Thursday morning on Greenfield Dr. in El Cajon. The pilot of the 1951 Cessna 195 attempted to land on Interstate 8 around 10:25 am and ended up between the East and West bound overpasses of interstate 8, coming to a rest on Greenfield Dr.
MAN DIES AFTER SHOOTING IN SPRING VALLEY
August 17, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A 32-year-old man has died after being shot in the upper torso last night. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jamacha Blvd. and Thayer Drive in Spring Valley. They found the victim and provided emergency treatment in an effort to save his life until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.
HUMANE SOCIETY'S 'COMMUNITY CAT' PLAN STIRS CONTROVERSY DESPITE SCIENTIFIC SUPPORT
Or in the case of the San Diego Humane Society, what do you do with 2,381 cats that entered their program last year for free-roaming felines?. And these are just a portion of the more than 9,500 cats who entered the local shelters last year. The Community Cat program, as...
NEW NOVAVAX VACCINE FOR COVID-19 IS NOW AVAILABLE IN OUR REGION
August 17, 2022 (San Diego) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the Novavax vaccine for prevention of COVID-19. The new Novavax vaccine is now available in San Diego County. The Novavax vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine authorized for...
COUNTY LAUNCHES EXPERIENCE THE OUTDOORS PROGRAM
August 17, 2022 (San Diego) - County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, parks officials and others officially kicked off “Experience the Outdoors,” on August 10th, a campaign to give more San Diegans opportunities to enjoy nature and the County’s regional parks. The campaign is designed specially...
Or in the case of the San Diego Humane Society, what do you do with 2,381 cats that entered their program last year for free-roaming felines?.
