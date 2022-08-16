ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rogue Retreat founder among 25 staff members dismissed from organization

Medford, Ore. — Last week, a total of 25 Rogue Retreat staff members, including Founder and Executive Director Chad McComas, have been dismissed from the organization. McComas parts with Rogue Retreat in Medford after 24 years of service. Board Chair, Tom Fischer, said that this decision was made after...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

McComas among 25 staff departing Rogue Retreat

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford housing services agency says today its Board of Directors is announcing the departure of the agency's founder and Executive Director as part of 25 staff members dismissed from the organization. Rogue Retreat says Chad McComas has departed the organization after 24 years of service. Board...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
Jackson County, OR
Society
County
Jackson County, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Rogue Valley ZipLine

Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley ZipLine is home to five zip lines with views across the valley from Mount McLoughlin, both Upper and Lower Tablerock to even the rim of Crater Lake. Your first stop will be meeting the shuttle at Laurel Hill Golf Course in Central...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022

Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?

Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#The Landlord#Homelessness#Education Program
KDRV

2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Ask the Expert: Why it's so important to get a physical

SOUTHERN, Ore. — News 10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of health care professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. This week, Valley Immediate Care’s CEO, Brent Kell, spoke about the importance of kids getting a physical before going...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
KDRV

Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho

My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
IDAHO STATE
KVAL

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy