opb.org
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
KTVL
KDRV
KTVL
KTVL
theashlandchronicle.com
KTVL
KDRV
KTVL
KTVL
centraloregondaily.com
KTVL
basinlife.com
KDRV
KDRV
KVAL
KTVL
