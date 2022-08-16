Following the season 10 finale of Chicago Fire, most Chi-hards worried that the upcoming season would bring more character departures. Season 10 was rough for longtime Chicago Fire fans in that aspect. Just four episodes into the new season, they bid goodbye to series stalwart Jesse Spencer (Captain Matt Casey). Fortunately, upon his departure, we were introduced to not one but two brand new and highly likeable characters. Nearly back to back, we met Lieutenant Jason Pelham and Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Now, as we head into season 11, we’ve recently learned that showrunners have brought on actor Jake Lockett to fulfill a new “mystery” role.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO