Read full article on original website
Related
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Vox
The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight
The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Pays Tribute to Costar Anne Heche in Heartbreaking Post
Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Anne Heche after she succumbed to injuries sustained from a fiery car crash earlier this month. One of her more recent roles came on the NBC series Chicago PD, which saw her in a brief 11-episode arc against actor Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight. Over the weekend, Chicago PD alum Jon Seda took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche on his personal Instagram. Now, just a few days later, longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer shared a tribute of his own.
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Hope to See This Wild Crossover in Season 10
Legendary producer Dick Wolf is the proud creator of three beloved TV franchises: Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago. Within each of these franchises, there are three series, each of which is as popular as the next. Now, it’s not uncommon for crossover events to occur between series within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Chicago Fire’ to Introduce New ‘Mystery’ Character Following Season 11 Premiere
Following the season 10 finale of Chicago Fire, most Chi-hards worried that the upcoming season would bring more character departures. Season 10 was rough for longtime Chicago Fire fans in that aspect. Just four episodes into the new season, they bid goodbye to series stalwart Jesse Spencer (Captain Matt Casey). Fortunately, upon his departure, we were introduced to not one but two brand new and highly likeable characters. Nearly back to back, we met Lieutenant Jason Pelham and Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Now, as we head into season 11, we’ve recently learned that showrunners have brought on actor Jake Lockett to fulfill a new “mystery” role.
When does Chicago Med return 2022: Chicago Med season 8 release date
Chicago Med has been keeping us on the edge of our seats since it wrapped up its seventh season on NBC. The medical drama left things off with the lives of two doctors–Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss)– hanging in the balance. Both men were trapped...
Comments / 0