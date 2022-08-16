ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vox

The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight

The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Pays Tribute to Costar Anne Heche in Heartbreaking Post

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Anne Heche after she succumbed to injuries sustained from a fiery car crash earlier this month. One of her more recent roles came on the NBC series Chicago PD, which saw her in a brief 11-episode arc against actor Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight. Over the weekend, Chicago PD alum Jon Seda took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche on his personal Instagram. Now, just a few days later, longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer shared a tribute of his own.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ to Introduce New ‘Mystery’ Character Following Season 11 Premiere

Following the season 10 finale of Chicago Fire, most Chi-hards worried that the upcoming season would bring more character departures. Season 10 was rough for longtime Chicago Fire fans in that aspect. Just four episodes into the new season, they bid goodbye to series stalwart Jesse Spencer (Captain Matt Casey). Fortunately, upon his departure, we were introduced to not one but two brand new and highly likeable characters. Nearly back to back, we met Lieutenant Jason Pelham and Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Now, as we head into season 11, we’ve recently learned that showrunners have brought on actor Jake Lockett to fulfill a new “mystery” role.
