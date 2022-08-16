Read full article on original website
How the current drought conditions are affecting local farmers
New York State (WRGB) — There have been a lot of hot days in New York this summer with almost little rain. How are current drought conditions are affecting local farmers?
How NY's first dispensary licenses prioritize those impacted by marijuana prohibition
New York State (WRGB) — New Yorkers who want to open the state’s first dispensaries can start applying next week, but you or a family member must have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the drug was legalized. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM)...
With two weeks to go, district pushes to hire more than 100 staff
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It is a mad dash to hire for school districts, and the numbers don’t look good. The Fact Check Team from our partners at The National Desk found around 300,000 public school teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and May of this year.
Petition to unionize filed for Schodack Amazon warehouse
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon workers in upstate New York filed a petition for a union election on Tuesday, launching a major labor fight against the company. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board says the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany.
NYS expands TAP for part-time college students
New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $150 million expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to include part-time students. The program will now be open to approximately 75,000 additional students who are taking at least six credits per semester. The benefit is aimed at helping those who are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including family and work.
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
NYS re-launches #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the re-launch of #VaxtoSchool, a statewide campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign ensures equitable access to vaccines and makes the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and families a top priority. “As we...
Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud
The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
Upstate NY Poison Center sees increase in calls about children consuming marijuana edibles
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate New York Poison Center issued a warning Tuesday saying it has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to Poison Center officials, data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years...
Amid "mental abuse" claims, graduate says "district cares more about stats than students"
Delmar, NY (WRGB) — Controversy continues to surround the athletic program at one local district, as allegations of "mental abuse" made against a coach has led to parents and students speaking out on either side. Lily Humphrey graduated from Bethlehem central High School back in the spring, and leaves...
Man accused of assaulting elderly person in front of children, say State Police
BRUNSWICK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Brunswick man, accused of assaulting an elderly person. Investigators say on August 15th, just after 5:00 AM, Troopers responded to a home in Brunswick for reports of an altercation. State Police arrested 37-year-old Shavaughn Johnson, accused of assaulting...
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media, police say
MERCER COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after officials said he made threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on social media. On Aug. 10, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer County wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with more threats, according to court documents.
